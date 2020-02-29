Montana open government champion John Kuglin dies at 78

John Kuglin, a former Associated Press bureau chief for Montana and Wyoming who was a champion for open government and the public's right to know, has died, his son said Saturday. He was 78.

Tom Kuglin, a reporter and assistant editor for Helena's Independent Record, said his father died overnight at home in Helena after a prolonged illness.

John Kuglin oversaw coverage of some of the biggest stories to come out of Montana, such as the arrest of Unabomber Ted Kaczynski in 1996 and the FBI standoff with the anti-government Freemen that same year.

One of Kuglin's enduring legacies is the Montana Freedom of Information Hotline, which he started in 1988 as a way to give journalists and citizens free legal advice on public records and open government meetings. Today, Mike Meloy, the attorney retained by the hotline, receives more than 100 open-government queries a year.

Tom Kuglin said it meant a lot to his father to establish the FOI Hotline as a resource for journalists and the general public.

“He truly believed in that aspect of the Montana Constitution, the public's right to know,” Tom Kuglin said.