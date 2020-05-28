Montana newsrooms to relaunch 'Graying Pains' reporting project on aging demographics

We’re ready now to bring it back. Starting next week, there will be a new Graying Pains story weekly through the end of summer.

The story of COVID-19 in Montana is far from over. Even if Montana were to never record another case of the disease, its influence on health care and state revenues and tourism and agriculture and housing and recreation — pretty much everything — is likely to reverberate in policies and planning for years.

Just as the pandemic has had an indelible impact on Montanans’ lives, it’s had a heavy hand on the Graying Pains project as well. Several newsrooms had to withdraw from the project as reporters or editors changed jobs or had their hours reduced by furloughs. And the entire premise of the project — subtitled “Challenges and Opportunities in the West’s Oldest State” — underwent a forced readjustment. The coronavirus is opportunistic, but it is not an equal-opportunity threat. It poses the greatest risk to elderly populations, as shown by the deadliest of Montana’s local outbreaks, in rural Toole County, where 29 positive cases and six of the state’s 16 recorded COVID-19 deaths — all people over the age of 70 — centered on an assisted living facility and affiliated hospital in Shelby.