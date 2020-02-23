Montana National Guard conducts weapons training near Townsend

Soldiers with the 1-163rd Combined Arms Battalion spent their Friday near Townsend detonating explosives as part of its annual weapons systems certification.
"Any day you get to blow something up is a good day," Sgt. Griffin Sutherland said Friday morning.
The regular exercises fulfill the Army National Guard's training requirements for soldiers and include instruction on the operation of M18A1 claymore mines, M18 grenades and AT4 anti-tank launchers.
Company Cmdr. Jon Bogden said Friday's exercises are the culmination of the long process of developing the part-time soldiers' skills.
"This is what we do to remain lethal in our craft," Bogden said. "We build up this framework, so when we go on to a larger scale everyone is on the same page."
The members of the infantry unit are unique in that they have day jobs. Sutherland is a Montana Highway Patrol trooper with the agency's Special Enforcement Unit.
While full-time soldiers train nearly year-round, members of Montana's Army National Guard have a much more limited amount of time to get up to speed.
"It's like cramming 24 hours of work into five minutes," Bogden said.
The morning began with the claymore mines. Despite attempts at clearing snow from the grenade range with the mines, grenade training was called off. Explosive ordinance disposal specialists made the call, as locating a dud in a snowy field is a lengthy, potentially dangerous process.
Visibly anxious to begin, the soldiers eventually moved on to the AT4s. To be certain, the day's activities were highly structured and meticulously prepared. But at the end of the day, explosions are exciting.
"It's difficult, and a lot of time goes into this," Bogden said. "But also, it's kind of a treat for my guys."
Sutherland, who served in the Marine Corps for about eight years before joining the ranks of Montana's Highway Patrol and Army National Guard, agreed.
"We train a lot on that; this is the payoff," he said.
The training this year offers the added benefit of preparing Montana's servicemen and women for DEFENDER-Europe 20 this April. That event will be the largest deployment of U.S.-based forces to Europe for an exercise in more than a quarter century, according to U.S. Army Europe's website.
It involves the deployment of a division-size, combat-credible force to six European countries, which will require the support of tens of thousands of service members and civilians in multiple nations. Once on the ground, U.S. forces will spread out across the region to establish staging bases and participate in various exercises in tandem with multinational forces.
"This shows the lethality of our units on the ground," Master Sgt. Michael Touchette said. "It keeps us prepared and also demonstrates to the world that we can mobilize our troops at this scale in under 72 hours."
In such large scale exercises, Sutherland said there is a heightened level of competition.
There is competition within the companies -- who can throw a grenade the farthest or who has the most hits at the end of the day -- but also between nations.
"We train hard to reach this level of proficiency," Sutherland said. "You want (the foreign soldiers) to look at you as subject matter experts."
The men and women of the 1-163rd Combined Arms Battalion will be deployed to Germany come April for the massive training exercise, joining approximately 20,000 service members from 15 states.