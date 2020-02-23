Montana National Guard conducts weapons training near Townsend

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Visibly anxious to begin, the soldiers eventually moved on to the AT4s. To be certain, the day's activities were highly structured and meticulously prepared. But at the end of the day, explosions are exciting.

"It's difficult, and a lot of time goes into this," Bogden said. "But also, it's kind of a treat for my guys."

Sutherland, who served in the Marine Corps for about eight years before joining the ranks of Montana's Highway Patrol and Army National Guard, agreed.

"We train a lot on that; this is the payoff," he said.

The training this year offers the added benefit of preparing Montana's servicemen and women for DEFENDER-Europe 20 this April. That event will be the largest deployment of U.S.-based forces to Europe for an exercise in more than a quarter century, according to U.S. Army Europe's website.

It involves the deployment of a division-size, combat-credible force to six European countries, which will require the support of tens of thousands of service members and civilians in multiple nations. Once on the ground, U.S. forces will spread out across the region to establish staging bases and participate in various exercises in tandem with multinational forces.