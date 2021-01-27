Montana National Guard back home after duty in Washington, D.C.

On Jan. 6, then-acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller approved National Guard troops to support civil authorities in the District of Columbia for up to 31 days. The decision was made the same day of a deadly siege on the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

Five people died, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher. Two additional Capitol Police officers later died by suicide.

Gianforte on Friday ordered the soldiers to return home after learning troops were told to leave the Capitol building and sent to parking garages or sleeping outdoors. Republican governors from New Hampshire, Florida and Texas pulled theirs as well, Politico reported. The National Guard said it moved the soldiers out of the Capitol and other spaces at the behest of Capitol Police, the Associated Press reported.

“This is no way to treat men and women in uniform,” Gianforte, who most recently served in the U.S. House before being elected governor in November, said. He said such treatment was a “national disgrace.”