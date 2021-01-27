Montana National Guard back home after duty in Washington, D.C.

Members of the Montana National Guard returned from Washington, D.C. Tuesday night.
They were welcomed in Helena by Gov. Greg Gianforte, who had sent them to Washington to help provide security for the Jan. 20 inauguration of President Joe Biden in the wake of civil unrest at the U.S. Capitol.
The governor on Jan. 14 said he would send 150 soldiers after the National Guard Bureau and federal authorities requested the security help. They were part of nearly 25,000 National Guard soldiers helping. Montana units deployed were from Belgrade, Billings, Glasgow, Lewistown and Malta.
Gianforte said prior to their arrival Tuesday that the Montana unit had “help ensure a peaceful transition of power, and accomplished that mission with success.”
“On behalf of Montanans, I thank them for selflessly answering the call of duty to support our nation,” he said.
The soldiers arrived on three Montana Air National Guard C-130 Hercules aircraft from the 120th Airlift Wing to the Army Aviation Support Facility, Montana National Guard Master Sgt. Michael Touchette said. They were then taken to Fort Harrison, where they continued their demobilization. All were screened for COVID-19 upon their arrival.
Gianforte, his wife Susan and Adjutant Gen. Pete Hronek, head of the Montana Department of Military Affairs, met the soldiers in Helena.
On Jan. 6, then-acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller approved National Guard troops to support civil authorities in the District of Columbia for up to 31 days. The decision was made the same day of a deadly siege on the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.
Five people died, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher. Two additional Capitol Police officers later died by suicide.
Gianforte on Friday ordered the soldiers to return home after learning troops were told to leave the Capitol building and sent to parking garages or sleeping outdoors. Republican governors from New Hampshire, Florida and Texas pulled theirs as well, Politico reported. The National Guard said it moved the soldiers out of the Capitol and other spaces at the behest of Capitol Police, the Associated Press reported.
“This is no way to treat men and women in uniform,” Gianforte, who most recently served in the U.S. House before being elected governor in November, said. He said such treatment was a “national disgrace.”
Touchette said he did not hear any complaints from the Montana guard members, adding they had been assigned hotel rooms but had to spend long hours walking around or at the parking garages, which served as staging areas. He said Guard members have had missions with more austere conditions, noting they have helped with forest fires, floods and hurricanes. Guard troops in Montana have also helped with the COVID-19 pandemic, screening passengers at airports and train stations and helping medical personnel.
He said the general attitude was, "We went and did our duty," and members were not disheartened. He added that he understood the concerns expressed by the governor and Montana's congressional delegation about treatment of the troops.
Touchette said some members thought of it as a once-in-a-lifetime experience, noting they never expected they would someday be walking around the nation's Capitol in full battle gear.
He said all Guard members had left Fort Harrison by Wednesday afternoon and COVID-19 test results were pending.
National Guard officials said Tuesday that about 13,000 National Guard troops remained in the District of Columbia, primarily doing security in support of district and federal agencies. They said they have been asked to continue that support and provided about 7,000 personnel. That presence will likely drop to about 5,000 by mid-March. The Guard received four requests for such assistance. They were from the U.S. Park Police, U.S. Secret Service, the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, officials said.
Army Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, the chief of the National Guard Bureau, said the logistics involved were unprecedented in moving 25,000 Guard members from every state to Washington, D.C., for the Jan. 20 presidential inauguration in less than two weeks.
The Associated Press and Politico contributed to this story.
