Montana Millionaire tickets sell out even faster this year

It took about 29 hours this year for all tickets for the Montana Millionaire game to be sold, reflecting the growing popularity of the lottery offering in which the ticket often serves as a holiday gift.

The 280,000 tickets went on sale for $20 at 5:30 a.m. Nov. 1 at 834 outlets and sold out by 10:30 a.m. Nov. 2, said Daniel Iverson, spokesman for the state-run Montana Lottery.

Montana Millionaire, now in its 16th year, is offered once a year. Iverson said it was built around guaranteeing the winner would get $1 million. Last year, lottery officials started offering two $1 million prizes. The game also offers other cash prizes.

Iverson said the game has grown in popularity and at one time took nearly two months for the tickets to sell out. Last year, the tickets sold in six days.

He said their research has shown that people who play Montana Millionaire do not necessarily play other lottery games. And he said Montana Millionaire tickets outsell Powerball tickets in Montana. He said during the same 29-hour time period that Millionaire sold its 280,000 tickets, Powerball sold 86,184.

“Montanans tend to like homegrown products and experiences and (the game) is exclusive to Montana,” Iverson said. “We have been trying to figure out for ourselves what drives the popularity. It has taken on a life of its own.”

The Montana Lottery has generated $302 million to benefit the state since it began in 1987, its website notes, and has paid out more than $774 million in prizes to winners.

Since the 1990s, revenues have gone to the Montana General Fund, where they are used to help fund state government and programs. The law calls for 45% of the revenue to be paid back out as prizes.