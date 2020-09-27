Montana Learning Center campers help excavate 75-million-year-old mosasaur

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Over the summer, campers from the Montana Learning Center near Helena and the Carter County Museum partnered to excavate a mosasaur found in eastern Montana.

According to Ryan Hannahoe, executive director of the MLC, it was an unforgettable learning experience for the eighth to 12th grade students who participated. The students got to do the same work that professional paleontologists get to do every day.

Campers spent two and a half days at the active dig site near the Pierre Shale Formation in eastern Montana. They were excavating the tail end of a mosasaur, a 75-million-year-old predatory marine reptile of the late Cretaceous period. Mosasaur could average between 30 and 50 feet in length.

This particular specimen is known as "Vickie" and has 70 articulated vertebrae spanning 28 feet. Additionally, multiple pelvic and flipper bones have been uncovered.

Hannahoe said Vickie was discovered by MLC junior staffer Heath Caldwell and his father Rod. The two were prospecting when they discovered the skeleton, which is now named for Heath's mother.

"Heath was one of my former students when I taught middle school science," Hannahoe said. "Same for being a former camper of the MLC, and he is now an MLC staff member. Heath is now a senior at Helena High School."