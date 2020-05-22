Montana jobless rate hit 11.3% in April

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Montana's unemployment rate reached 11.3% in April, a stark contrast from the roughly 3.4% where it lingered for months before the pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus.

The rate was pulled on April 12, about two weeks before the expiration of a statewide stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the virus and give the state time to increase health care and testing capacity. The state moves to its next phase of reopening, with higher capacity at places such as bars and restaurants, June 1.

Montana lost 55,766 jobs in April, according to a release from Gov. Steve Bullock's office. Since the rate was calculated, figures from the Department of Labor and Industry show 18,000 peop.e have returned to work as retail operations, bars, restaurants and other businesses have started a gradual reopening.