Montana jobless rate hit 11.3% in April

Montana's unemployment rate reached 11.3% in April, a stark contrast from the roughly 3.4% where it lingered for months before the pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus.
The rate was pulled on April 12, about two weeks before the expiration of a statewide stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the virus and give the state time to increase health care and testing capacity. The state moves to its next phase of reopening, with higher capacity at places such as bars and restaurants, June 1.
Montana lost 55,766 jobs in April, according to a release from Gov. Steve Bullock's office. Since the rate was calculated, figures from the Department of Labor and Industry show 18,000 peop.e have returned to work as retail operations, bars, restaurants and other businesses have started a gradual reopening.
“Montana took early and aggressive action to combat the virus and save lives, allowing us to be one of the first states in the nation prepared to reopen,” Bullock said in an emailed statement. “While we are not immune to the significant economic challenges facing the nation, we are working every day to safely reopen and ensure Montana stays on a path to long-term economic recovery. There is still a lot of work to do, and we are dedicated to maintaining a healthy workforce, while continuing to provide immediate economic relief for Montana families and businesses who are hurting.”
The most job losses have come from the leisure sector of the economy, which includes hotels, restaurants, movie theaters and other recreation and entertainment businesses, according to Labor Department information. Losses have approached nearly half of total employment in that industry, or more than 32,000 jobs, according to the governor's office.
Job losses were seen across all industries except the federal government, the press release said.
Since days after Montana reported its first COVID-19 cases the state has paid about $376 million in unemployment benefits. That includes regular state unemployment, as well as federal programs created in response to the pandemic. It also includes payments for the self-employed and independent contractors, who generally do not receive unemployment benefits but are now in response to the pandemic.
