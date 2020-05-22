Montana jobless rate hit 11.3% in April during stay-at-home order

Those are accommodations and food, at nearly 29%, health care at about 13% and retail trade, at about 11%.

Layoffs resulted from the mandated closure of bars and restaurants, the report says. Even though health care services were never ordered shut down, many facilities limited services and procedures as a precaution. At one point in April, Kalispell Regional Healthcare furloughed 600 of its 3,400 employees.

While retail saw significant job losses, some stores like grocery and home improvement saw an increase in sales, according to the report.

As expected, counties with more jobs saw more layoffs, such as Yellowstone, Missoula, Gallatin and Flathead. The report notes that not only do those places have more workers, they also have more positions in the industries hardest hit, such as food service, retail and health care.

People under the age of 35 made up 43% of unemployment claims, while only representing about 36% of the workforce. Just over half the workers laid off had a high school diploma or less education. The report notes food service and retail workers tend to be younger and have less education.