Montana Jewish Project reaches goal to buy back Helena's Temple Emanu-El

Officials with the Montana Jewish Project said Thursday they have bought back Helena’s Temple Emanu-El, the oldest synagogue in Montana, returning it for Jewish use for the first time since 1935.

The synagogue, historically referred to as the Temple Emanu-El, is across the street from the Cathedral of St. Helena on Ewing Street, and had housed the Diocese of Helena since 1981. The Diocese has moved its offices into a new space called the Center for Catholic Life in the Seeley Building downtown. Montana Jewish Project (MJP) leaders said earlier they saw an opportunity to return ownership of the synagogue to the Jewish community.

A ceremonial signing will take place at 10 a.m. Friday at 515 N. Ewing St. with Roman Catholic Bishop Austin Vetter. This event is open to the public.

“Now that we have the building as our base, we want to pivot and immediately transition to helping Jewish life in Montana thrive,” Rebecca Stanfel, president of the Montana Jewish Project’s board. She said t was important to hire a professional who can oversee this and create new cultural pathways for Montana Jews to connect to their traditions.

While the agreed-upon sale price was not publicly disclosed.

Helena’s Jewish community built Temple Emanu-El in 1891, two years after Montana became a state. The cornerstone is inscribed with 5651, the same year in the Hebrew calendar. It was the first synagogue between Portland and Minneapolis.

In 1935, during the Great Depression, the congregation gave the temple to the state of Montana for only $1, asking that it be used for a “good and social purpose.” The Roman Catholic Diocese of Helena bought it in 1981 to house administrative offices. The temple is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Throughout the past year of fundraising, Vetter and his staff met with MJP for months negotiating and renegotiating the sale. The bishop extended the closing deadline twice, MJP officials said. MJP renegotiated from buying historic Temple Emanu-El and surrounding properties to buying only the synagogue. It will lease the open lawn next door for community use.

"It's been my pleasure to work with the Montana Jewish Project through this process. It's vital for all of us that people of faith focus on the good that we can do together instead of our differences. My prayers are with them and Montana's Jewish Community for God's blessing in this new endeavor,” Vetter said in a news release.

“We know our work is only just starting,” said Julie Bir, member of the Montana Jewish Project’s board of directors. “We can’t wait to fulfill our mission: to create a statewide center for Jewish life, enhance interfaith opportunities, combat antisemitism in Montana schools, and bring to reality the Jewish value of 'repairing the world.'"

To learn more about the Montana Jewish Project or donate, visit montanajewishproject.com or email info@montanajewishproject.com, or follow on Facebook, Instagram (@montanajewishproject) and Twitter (@mtjewishproject).