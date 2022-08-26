Montana Jewish Project hosts ceremonial signing at former Temple Emanu-El

Nothing says happy birthday quite like accomplishing a goal a year and a half in the making.

“I bought a synagogue on my birthday,” stated Rebecca Stanfel, president of the board for the nonprofit Montana Jewish Project (MJP).

On Aug. 26, a crowd of around 75 people gathered in front of what is historically known as Helena’s Temple Emanu-El for a ceremonial signing celebrating MJP buying back the temple for Jewish use the day before, on Aug. 25.

“I haven’t heard of any other Jewish community buying back a synagogue from the Catholic Church, but that did not stop Bishop Vetter,” said Stanfel.

The signing opened with a prayer by Roman Catholic Bishop Austin Vetter and a Hebrew blessing by Julie Bir, a board member of MJP.

“I will be saying the Jewish prayer ‘Shehecheyanu’ which we say in times of special occasion, holidays, gathering together for the first time and this is such a special occasion. I’m going to try not to cry,” stated Bir.

In English, Bir stated the prayer means “Blessed are You, Eternal Spirit, who has given us life, sustained us and allowed us to arrive in this moment.”

“Reclaiming Montana’s first synagogue is more than just buying back bricks and mortar,” wrote Stanfel in an op-ed earlier this month. “Our communities are living through an unprecedented rise in antisemitism in Montana. The Anti-Defamation League reports anti-Semitic assaults and incidents are at highs not seen since 1976. There is no better time to proudly occupy this synagogue again and anchor our present and future Jewish generations to Temple Emanu-El and Montana’s rich history of inclusivity.”

For the past 15 months, MJP has been working to buy back the synagogue, the oldest one in Montana, from the Roman Catholic Church, which bought the building from the State of Montana for $81,000 in 1981.

“I can’t think of a better thing I’ve done since being the bishop for almost three years than being able to sign today the Jewish synagogue back to the Jewish community,” said Vetter. “When we talk about interreligious dialogue between the Catholic church and the Jewish community, you can’t get a better dialogue than getting a synagogue back to the Jews who are a solid rock for this community. It is a deep reality for me knowing that in my own faith, the Catholic faith, rests on the rocks of our Jewish brothers and sisters.”

MJP officials noted the moral and financial support that came from churches like the Montana Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, the Episcopal Diocese of Montana, Plymouth Congregational Church, the Knights of Columbus in Missoula and others. Businesses around Helena such as Montana Book Company, the Windbag Saloon, Gulch Distillers and Headwaters Crafthouse supported MJP’s journey as well.

No structural updates need to be done on the synagogue, according to Stanfel. After the MJP board takes around a month break, the building will be open to community use.

“The building can be used exactly as is. Our plan for the present is to rent out the basement and the entry level. The top floor will be for Jewish community use. A part of the strategic planning we’ll be doing is laying out five- and 10-year plans.”

Since December, MJP has been programming in Helena, even before it owned the former Temple Emanu-El. The nonprofit sponsored Jewish musicians in Helena, hosted an open discussion on how to counter antisemitism and hate and offered Jewish baking classes with the help of Park Avenue Bakery. It plans to continue programming throughout the state.

The famous onion domes of the synagogue were removed when the temple was bought by the State of Montana for $1 in 1935 to renovate it into administrative offices. The location of the domes is still unknown.

“I know someone is going to ask this, but we don’t know where the onion domes are,” said Stanfel. “I really wish we could put them back up.”

An attendee asked Stanfel if there was any thought to getting a Torah for the synagogue.

“We’ve had an offer of a Torah being donated to us, but we had to hold off on it because we had to have the right insurance, which we do have now. We’re not getting a rabbi.”

MJP and Vetter stated how they would like to have a rededication ceremony in the future and possibly lay down another plaque or hang an item inside the temple to commemorate the date that MJP bought back the synagogue for the Jewish community.

Champagne, sparkling juice, bagels, and fresh baked challah bread were served in celebration at the event.

“In the Hebrew calendar, we are here on an extremely auspicious day,” said Stanfel. “Today is the first day of Elul, which is the month that precedes the holiest Jewish holy days of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. Elul is a time traditionally for reflection and taking stock, to see where we’ve come from and how we move forward.”