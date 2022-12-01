Montana Jewish Project hopes little boxes make big difference in fight against antisemitism

Small packages are being sent to various schools throughout Montana that some hope will bring big results when it comes to learning about acceptance and antisemitism.

The Montana Jewish Project (MJP) has put together more than 30 “curriculum boxes” and sent them to fourth grade teachers, who requested them, from around the state.

“We believe that it is only through education and outreach that we can push back against rising hate of all kinds,” officials at the Helena-based MJP said.

Group volunteers put together the kits, which contain an MJP lesson plan written by Martha Kohl called "Standing Up to Hate: A Hanukkah Lesson Plan from the Montana Jewish Project."

The box also includes a picture book called “The Christmas Menorahs,” which is a true story about how Billings rallied around its Jewish community in 1993, when an antisemitic incident happened during Hanukkah in which a brick was thrown through the window of a child's room where a menorah was displayed. As part of the effort, The Billings Gazette printed a full-page color picture of a menorah and urged residents to display it to show their solidarity.

“It’s a beautiful story of people saying ‘no’ to hate,” Rebecca Stanfel, MJP board president, said of "The Christmas Menorahs," which was written by Janice Cohn and illustrated by Bill Farnsworth.

Kohl, a volunteer with MJP, said the book is a great way to talk to kids about historical events that occurred in Billings. She said the police chief at the time was key in saying the community needed to nip this problem in the bud.

"That outpouring of community support stopped antisemitism in its tracks," she said. "It makes me proud to be a Montanan and proud of Billings."

She said the incident serves not only as a good model against antisemitism, but against schoolyard bullying as well.

The curriculum box also features a menorah, candles, dreidels, instructions to play dreidel, and non-food gelt.

The boxes, requested by the teachers, have been sent to towns such as Box Elder, Bynum, Poplar and Corvallis. MJP officials estimate they have spent at least $5,000 on the packages so far.

Stanfel said there is a concern about the growing tide of public antisemitism coming from politicians, people in the media and other influencers.

Antisemitic incidents reached a high in the United States in 2021, the Anti-Defamation League reported, with a total of 2,717 incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism. It’s the highest number of incidents on record since ADL began tracking antisemitic incidents in 1979 – an average of more than seven per day and a 34% increase from the previous year.

According to their report, Montana had two in 2018, six in 2019, five in 2020 and three in 2021.

Stanfel said one of the educators from a rural school in eastern Montana said they needed all the diversity lessons they can get their hands on. And Episcopal, Lutheran and Catholic bishops want to make the box available to religious education classes.

She said it’s hoped the boxes will get kids talking about how they would feel if someone made fun of them because of culture, race or tribal affiliation and encourage them to push back against hate.

“Getting into the schools is important to us,” Stanfel said, noting there is a lot of bullying and making fun of kids that is below the radar. She said children don’t like to report it.

She said it was particularly disturbing that entertainer/entrepreneur Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, was recently seen wearing a shirt that said "White Lives Matter," which the Southern Poverty Law Center has described as a neo-Nazi group and has a presence in Montana, Wyoming and Idaho.

West and white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes recently had dinner with former President Donald Trump, who has ignored calls to apologize for meeting with them.

Cherilyn DeVries, communications manager and community organizer for the Montana Human Rights Network, said she has not seen hard data, but said they are seeing more open references to antisemitism on mainstream media.

“When you have Kanye West making clearly antisemitic comments and white nationalists eating with a presidential candidate, we know that information tends to trickle down,” she said.

DeVries said racist material gets posted throughout Montana on a regular basis.

She believes antisemitism may increase with people feeling economic anxiety and an increase in inflation.

DeVries said many of the comments accuse Jewish people of controlling banking and the media and manipulating the economy to their benefit.

“It’s completely inaccurate,” she said.

In terms of the curriculum boxes, DeVries said “I think that whenever Jewish people are trying to communicate with us, and the experience they have had with Holocaust, genocide and discrimination, we need to be listening to them.”

The MJP recently moved into a synagogue built in Helena 130 years ago to use as a community and cultural center for Jews in the state. It marked a return of a Jewish temple in the capital city since 1935. MJP closed the deal in August with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Helena, which previously owned the building.

Stanfel was happy with the public interest in the boxes.

“I am … super excited,” she said. “It’s our first big project since taking over this building. We said from beginning that our mission was working statewide.”

People interested in the curriculum box should go to montanajewishproject.com and click on "education."

The Montana Jewish Project is having a Hanukkah party and menorah lighting from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 18 at 515 N. Ewing St., Helena. There will be crafts and treats. It will be the first menorah lighting in the temple since 1934.