Officials with the Montana Jewish Project and the Anti-Defamation League’s Pacific Northwest Office said they have invited Montana’s state legislators to attend the first-of-its-kind reception on April 13 at historic Temple Emanu-El, Montana’s oldest synagogue in Helena.

They said the event comes during a time of rising antisemitism in Montana. The reception is open to all Montana legislators, who are now in session, and invitations were given out at the Capitol.

Organizers of the event said they want to provide an opportunity for Montana’s state’s lawmakers to learn about the vital role Jewish Montanans have played (and continue to play) in building the Treasure State and to have the opportunity for questions and conversation in historic Temple Emanu-El, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The reception, 6-7 p.m. at 515 N. Ewing St., will include a tour of the 1891 synagogue to tell the story of Jewish history in Montana — from the 1860s to present day.

Bert Chesin, a Montana native, will play live Klezmer music (traditional Jewish folk music). Appetizers, wine and non-alcoholic drinks will be served. Members from Montana’s Jewish communities will be present.

“We’re excited to open our doors to our state’s lawmakers” Rebecca Stanfel, Montana Jewish Project director, said in a news release. “In this time of increased antisemitic incidents and polarized politics, it’s especially important for our state’s legislators to get to know one another outside the walls of the Capitol.”

She said Montana Jewish Project believes in reaching “out across different communities to allow for all to learn."

"There’s no better way than coming together for good stories, good food and good music,” she said.

MJP purchased the building from the Catholic Diocese in 2022, which returned Montana’s oldest synagogue to Jewish hands for the first time since 1934. This will be the first time the building, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is open for the Montana Legislature.

Miri Cypers, regional director of ADL Pacific Northwest, said they were happy to co-sponsor the event.

“As an organization that has worked to address antisemitism and all forms of hate for over a century, we believe it is critical to engage and educate legislators at this time to ensure our public policies protect our communities from growing intolerance,” Cypers said.