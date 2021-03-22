Montana Human Rights Network seeks new director

“The Montana Human Rights Network, the Montana Legislature and our state have been served well by Kim’s passion, intelligence and advocacy, and I know she will continue to make a difference and pursue meaningful change as she embarks on this next chapter,” he said.

Eric K. Ward, executive director of the Western States Center, said while the rest of the country is finally waking up to the threat of far-right political violence, Carroll Rivas had long supported Montana communities and their desires to resist it.

“Many of those lessons and successes over the years have been seen as exemplary case studies that have been replicated in communities across the West,” he said. “Rachel’s leadership has been essential and impactful.”

Leadership on the MHRN board of directors changed hands as well. Eldena Bear Don’t Walk was elected chair at the beginning of 2021. She is of the Apsaalooke, Selis and Mitchif people. She replaces Will Randall, who held that spot since 2013.

She started her legal career as a public defender for the state, before going into private practice. She has served as a judge or justice for 14 tribal courts, along with her other work in Indian Country. She is now the managing attorney for the Polson office of the State Office of the Public Defender. In her spare time, she serves on several nonprofit boards.

