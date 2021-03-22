Montana Human Rights Network seeks new director

The Montana Human Rights Network is looking for a new executive director as Kim Abbott and Rachel Carroll Rivas, who have been co-directors for seven years, have left the organization to pursue other ventures, network officials said.
They have worked for the nonprofit group for half of its 30-year existence and were named co-directors in 2013. The organization combats white nationalism, and advocates for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) equality, economic justice, progressive legislation and electoral work.
Travis McAdam, a program director with MHRN, said the change had been in the works for a long time at the network and the group will now likely switch to an executive director and deputy director format.
The network grew the size and scope of its staff and budget during their tenure.
It says in a social media posting it is seeking “a dynamic leader who will thrive in a culture of shared governance” and “sustainably move our mission forward.”
The job has a salary of as much as $80,000, plus benefits. The network now has a staff of six, with a main office in Helena. There are organizers in Butte, Missoula and Kalispell. It is over seen by a 10-member board from across the state. The nonprofit organization was founded in 1990 by grassroots groups statewide, which formed in response to militia and white nationalist and supremacist activity, and to counter hate activity.
MHRN challenges bigotry and discrimination, supports marginalized people, and advocates for laws that honor everyone’s basic rights. It organizes human rights events and educational opportunities, exposes racism, white nationalism and the extreme right, and develops programs to support LGBTQ+ equality.
Carroll Rivas focuses on battling white nationalism and anti-semitism and supporting racial justice in Montana, a news release states. She created educational opportunities to help people understand the dangers and agendas of extremists that were active in communities. She started with MHRN as a researcher, and her expertise grew to include organizational and administrative development, communications and fundraising, MHRN officials said.
Abbott joined MHRN in 2006 as an organizer and then focused on LGBTQ equality and economic justice. She expanded MHRN’s LGBTQ organizing work to include the passage of five local non-discrimination ordinances, changes to state agency policies benefiting the LGBTQ community, and the prevention of dangerous anti-LGBTQ legislation, the news release states. Other major projects include raising the minimum wage, Medicaid expansion, the Healthy Montana Kids Insurance Plan, and other social safety net programs.
Former Gov. Steve Bullock, who supported many of the same issues as Abbott, said he considers her a friend and a “warrior for social and economic justice.”
“The Montana Human Rights Network, the Montana Legislature and our state have been served well by Kim’s passion, intelligence and advocacy, and I know she will continue to make a difference and pursue meaningful change as she embarks on this next chapter,” he said.
Eric K. Ward, executive director of the Western States Center, said while the rest of the country is finally waking up to the threat of far-right political violence, Carroll Rivas had long supported Montana communities and their desires to resist it.
“Many of those lessons and successes over the years have been seen as exemplary case studies that have been replicated in communities across the West,” he said. “Rachel’s leadership has been essential and impactful.”
Leadership on the MHRN board of directors changed hands as well. Eldena Bear Don’t Walk was elected chair at the beginning of 2021. She is of the Apsaalooke, Selis and Mitchif people. She replaces Will Randall, who held that spot since 2013.
She started her legal career as a public defender for the state, before going into private practice. She has served as a judge or justice for 14 tribal courts, along with her other work in Indian Country. She is now the managing attorney for the Polson office of the State Office of the Public Defender. In her spare time, she serves on several nonprofit boards.
