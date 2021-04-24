Montana Human Rights Network raises concerns about Turning Point USA

As of Saturday in Montana, Turning Point USA claims on its website to have chapters or activism hubs in Billings, Bozeman, Butte, Columbia Falls, Dillon, Helena, Kalispell and Whitefish. Many say they are located on college or high school campuses.

At the time of its March 2020 report, MHRN said Turning Point USA had three chapters in Montana.

“… there’s no question that the chapters and their students have pushed the group’s ideology in Montana,” MHRN states. “Their activity has ranged from targeting professors to pushing the narrative that campuses are hostile to conservatives.”

The MHRN notes that one member was Braxton Mitchell. He is now a Republican from Columbia Falls serving in the state Legislature. He had organized pro-gun marches in high school, the report notes. There is a profile of Mitchell posted on the Turning Point USA website. He has also served as an ambassador for the group.

During the 2021 session, Mitchell introduced a bill in the state Legislature that would designate Antifa (short for "anti-fascists") as a domestic terrorism group. The bill was tabled in committee.

Turning Point USA also has a “Professor Watchlist,” which lets students report non-conservative professors who “advance a radical agenda in lecture halls,” MHRN said.