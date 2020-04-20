Montana holds at 433 COVID-19 cases, 11th death reported

On Monday the state held at 433 cumulative cases of COVID-19, with 243 recovered and 19 actively hospitalized.
Another person has died from COVID-19, according to a press release from Toole County, bringing the total deaths in the state to 11.
The woman who died was between 80-89 years old. That brings the number of deaths in Toole County to five. Cases there have been tied to an assisted living center.
Gov. Steve Bullock released a statement following news of the death.
“As we continue to learn more about how this virus can impact a rural community, I’m grateful for the dedicated health care workers serving on the frontline and encourage all Montanans to continue doing everything they can to stop this virus," Bullock said. "My family is with the family of this Montanan and the Toole County community.”
Monday marks the first time the state has added zero cases from one day to the next since mid-March.
There were 153 new tests run at the state laboratory in Helena, for a total of 11,051. The number of tests run over the weekend is generally lower than weekdays and does not include tests run at private labs.
Positive tests from private labs are reported generally within 24 hours, however.
Last Friday, Gov. Steve Bullock laid out a rough plan of the phased in lifting of some restrictions, such as a statewide stay-at-home order, after April 24 and if the state continues seeing reduced daily case growth and meets several other metrics.
Bullock said more specifics on what a rollback will look like will be determined by the middle of the week and the situation will continue to be evaluated.
Gallatin County has the most cases in the state, with 142 cases. The county on Sunday reported four active cases and one hospitalization, with 138 recovered.
Also Monday, the state received 5,000 nasal swabs, which it will distribute to providers around the state to be used to test for COVID-19.
