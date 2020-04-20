Montana holds at 433 COVID-19 cases, 11th death reported

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

On Monday the state held at 433 cumulative cases of COVID-19, with 243 recovered and 19 actively hospitalized.

Another person has died from COVID-19, according to a press release from Toole County, bringing the total deaths in the state to 11.

The woman who died was between 80-89 years old. That brings the number of deaths in Toole County to five. Cases there have been tied to an assisted living center.

Gov. Steve Bullock released a statement following news of the death.

“As we continue to learn more about how this virus can impact a rural community, I’m grateful for the dedicated health care workers serving on the frontline and encourage all Montanans to continue doing everything they can to stop this virus," Bullock said. "My family is with the family of this Montanan and the Toole County community.”

Monday marks the first time the state has added zero cases from one day to the next since mid-March.