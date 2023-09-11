A ringing bell echoed through the Montana state Capitol Monday honoring those who died in the terrorist attacks on 9/11.

The event hosted by the attorney general's office was a remembrance of the events of the terrorist attack 22 years ago.

Speakers included Helena fire Chief Jon Campbell, Maj. Gen. John P. Hronek and Attorney General Austin Knudsen.

Montana Highway Patrol trooper Alicia Bragg rang the bell and "Taps" was played by a lone trumpet with honor guards from MHP and the Montana Fireman's Association saluting the American Flag.

On Sept. 11, 2001, airline hijackings and suicide attacks were committed by 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al-Qaida against targets in the United States that included the World Trade Center's twin towers in New York and the Pentagon.

A hijacked airliner crashed in Pennsylvania when passengers fought with terrorists to retake the plane.

Some 2,996 people died. It remains the deadliest terrorist attack in U.S. history.