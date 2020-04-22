Montana hits 439 COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

Montana reached 439 cumulative cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with 296 people recovered and 13 actively hospitalized.
That's a gain of two new laboratory-confirmed cases since Tuesday. Monday marked the first time the state has added zero cases from one day to the next since mid-March.
The two cases added Wednesday were in Missoula and Yellowstone counties.
Flathead County announced Wednesday morning that another Montanan died of COVID-19, as did Toole County, bringing the statewide death total to 14.
Flathead County said the person was over the age of 65 and had underlying health conditions. In Toole County, the person who died was a man in his 70s. Cases there have been tied to an assisted living center. Six of the state's deaths are in Toole County, which had 29 cumulative cases and 17 recoveries by Wednesday. One person was hospitalized there.
The number of new laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases added daily has been on a downward trend, leading Gov. Steve Bullock last week to say he would lift some of the restrictions the state is under, such as a statewide stay-at-home order, after Friday and if the state continues seeing reduced daily case growth and meets several other metrics. On Wednesday Bullock is expected to provide more details about what changes he'll make.
The lab processed 342 tests between Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, reaching a total of 11,583 Montanans tested at the state labratory. That number does not include tests run at private labs, but positives from private labs are generally reported within 24 hours.
Gallatin County has the most cases in the state, with 145 cumulative cases. The county on Tuesday reported three active cases and four hospitalizations, with 141 recovered.
On Wednesday the state Department of Labor and Industry will start processing unemployment payments for those who were previously generally ineligible for unemployed payments, such as the self-employed, independent contractors, gig workers and others.
People will be able to file at mtpua.mt.gov. The state also set up a phone line for those without internet access to file claims or ask questions starting tomorrow, 406-444-3382, as well as an additional email address. More information is at dli.mt.gov/self-employed-contractors.
