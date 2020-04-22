Montana hits 439 COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Montana reached 439 cumulative cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with 296 people recovered and 13 actively hospitalized.

That's a gain of two new laboratory-confirmed cases since Tuesday. Monday marked the first time the state has added zero cases from one day to the next since mid-March.

The two cases added Wednesday were in Missoula and Yellowstone counties.

Flathead County announced Wednesday morning that another Montanan died of COVID-19, as did Toole County, bringing the statewide death total to 14.

Flathead County said the person was over the age of 65 and had underlying health conditions. In Toole County, the person who died was a man in his 70s. Cases there have been tied to an assisted living center. Six of the state's deaths are in Toole County, which had 29 cumulative cases and 17 recoveries by Wednesday. One person was hospitalized there.