Montana Historical Society wants you to become a part of history

Seventy-three percent are female, with the majority of the responses coming from city dwellers, but also a number of small towns.

Foley’s hoping respondents will come back later and do the survey again, and these responses will get linked together. These will give a perspective from people over time, since the pandemic will likely be here for a while.

A few responses, so far:

“I have a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old. They are struggling with the reasoning as to why we can't have play dates with their friends, why we can't go out in public and why I keep making them wash their hands and put on "tanatizer" (sanitizer) so often.”-- Katie Cotner, Missoula

“I hope that folks in the future can look back on this time and say, ‘People back then really used this crisis as an opportunity to focus on what truly matters, and to heal the political and socioeconomic wounds that were laid bare by the virus.’ I hope.” -- Eleanor Barker, Bozeman