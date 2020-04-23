Montana Historical Society wants you to become a part of history

Kids.
Parents.
You may be hunkered down at home on lockdown, but you’re making history during this exceptional time.
And, Montana Historical Society wants to hear all about it.
It’s inviting Montanans to do a short online survey to capture everyday life during the pandemic lockdown.
MHS staff also created an array of fun activities to try while you’re staying at home.
One proving particularly popular is creating tableaus by dressing up like characters in famous paintings.
The Montana Historical Society homepage has more ideas to entertain you as well. Visit https://mhs.mt.gov/about/QuarantineActivities.
There are virtual exhibit tours and field trips, crossword puzzles, activities and a link to a fascinating article about Montana’s experiences during the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, which, by the way, didn’t start in Spain.
Survey
The survey is where even living room loungers can make history.
Survey questions vary from asking you about what precautions you’re taking to protect yourself from the COVID-19 virus to how the pandemic is impacting you and your town.
“History is happening so quickly,” said Montana State Archivist Jodie Foley.
“We just thought it was a really good way to take snapshots” of what’s happening in homes and communities across Montana.
“Surveys are a really good way to capture people’s feelings at the moment in an intimate way as they’re experiencing it.
“I keep thinking back to the Spanish Flu epidemic and how helpful it would be if we had something to look back on to read about their experience and how it could help us now.
“And also, as a historian, to understand what that culture was like and how it responded and how our culture is different in responding.
“But those things aren’t there.
“Fifty years from now, surveys like this will be there, so I think they’ll be important and helpful.
“The surveys will have names and places attached, so it’s great genealogy and great cultural and sociological history.”
They’re also inviting people to attach photos, artwork and videos.
As of last week, 150 people responded -- 120 adults and 30 kids.
The median age was 35, with a lot in the 30-40 age range and then jumping to those 65 and older.
Seventy-three percent are female, with the majority of the responses coming from city dwellers, but also a number of small towns.
Foley’s hoping respondents will come back later and do the survey again, and these responses will get linked together. These will give a perspective from people over time, since the pandemic will likely be here for a while.
A few responses, so far:
“I have a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old. They are struggling with the reasoning as to why we can't have play dates with their friends, why we can't go out in public and why I keep making them wash their hands and put on "tanatizer" (sanitizer) so often.”-- Katie Cotner, Missoula
“I hope that folks in the future can look back on this time and say, ‘People back then really used this crisis as an opportunity to focus on what truly matters, and to heal the political and socioeconomic wounds that were laid bare by the virus.’ I hope.” -- Eleanor Barker, Bozeman
“I want people in the future to know that even though everything is bad and scary right now there is still good things happening. Nature is reviving in places that were full of pollution, the sky is clear, the rivers are clear, animals are seen more and more and people are coming together. Even though families can't be together right now I feel closer to my family and friends than I have in a while.” -- Emily Owens, Missoula
And kids also responded. Here’s a few of their thoughts on what they want future students to know about this time:
“I want them to know that our government and all people in the world came together almost instantly to help each other out during this time.”
“Enjoy your life. Stop complaining about school, because you are going to miss it. Love your life and love the people around you. Nothing lasts forever.”
Folks aren’t limited to taking a survey.
Quarantine Challenge
You can join the “Covid Virus Quarantine Challenge,” by re-enacting a famous artwork in the museum’s collection -- such as Willem de Kooning's, “Woman.”
Or, perhaps a Charlie Russell painting is more your style.
Want to stage Charlie Russell’s “Bronc to Breakfast” -- maybe using a few household pets.
Or perhaps it’s an abstract painting that calls to you.
“We mostly want people to have fun with this and at the same time gain a better appreciation of Montana’s rich art heritage,” said Kirby Lambert, MHS outreach and interpretation program manager.
Other museums kicked off the idea on social media, he said, but MHS staff thought why not do it here?
Plus, it’s a great way to share the museum’s art collection with a wider audience.
People are not only re-enacting paintings, they’re also reinterpreting them using socks or food items, he said.
“The more people who play, the more fun it’s going to be.
“I’m always amazed at how creative people can be, what they come up with and how they make it work.”
The museum selected 24 paintings to kick off the challenge https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?set=a.3148889778454933&amp%3Btype=3, but creative spirits aren’t limited to those.
Visit https://mhs.mt.gov/, for even more ideas.
Submit your photo on Facebook, or just email your photo in with your name and a reference to the artwork, and any comments you want to make to klambert@mt.gov.
Some early entertaining entries are at -- https://mhs.mt.gov/about/QuarantineActivities/COVIDArtChallenge.
“Tableaus and the idea of recreating paintings is certainly not new,” Lambert said. “It was a popular Victorian pastime. They called them tableau vivant.”
It died out with the advent of films, he said, but “it’s fun to be hearkening back to a different era.”
One of the first folks to jump in and try the tableaus was Amanda Streeter Trum, MHS curator of collections, who recruited her kids and their dog.
They re-enacted the R.E. DeCamp painting, “Remorse,” depicting a boy kneeling over the bird he shot.
Like many folks, she and her husband are now working at home and helping their kids do online schoolwork, she said. “It’s nice to have a fun diversion we can work on together.”
She predicts there will be more family tableaus to come.
Peter Rudd also enthusiastically jumped in, bedecked in bed sheets and posing as Willem de Kooning’s “Woman.”
“I’ve seen these photos online,” he said, of tableaus that are popular on social media.
He was sitting at his dining room table working on his computer when the photo of de Kooning’s painting popped up on his phone and he started laughing.
He just happened to have a collection of vintage linens and clothing sitting in the dining room, and he immediately knew, “Oh, I could make this!”
So, he got creative that evening.
He had so much fun with the first, he predicted “there will be more premeditated responses.”
“Watch online!” he urged.
“I just think these are a lot of fun for people cooped up at home in front of a computer screen all day. It’s great to be creative in such a different way.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.