Montana Historical Society receives $525K in donations

Five recent gifts totaling $525,000 are helping the Montana Historical Society reach its private fundraising goal for construction of the Montana Heritage Center and updates to its existing building, museum officials said.

The family of Bob and Genevieve Morgan contributed $115,000 in their honor. Bob Morgan, a noted artist from Helena, was an MHS museum curator and acting director, and served on the board. His wife, Gen, also was a longtime supporter of MHS.

“The entire Morgan family is thrilled to honor our parents’ and grandparents’ memory and legacy with this gift,” Bob and Gen’s son, Bob, said in a news release from the Montana Historical Society. “The preservation and presentation of Montana’s history and culture was paramount to them. They would be delighted to see this endeavor moving forward.”

Construction on the $63.7 million expansion project is underway at 225 N. Roberts St. The Montana Historical Society wants to raise $15 million for the Heritage Center construction and updates to its current historic building. A grand re-opening is planned for December 2024 or early 2025.

So far, MHS has raised close to $7 million. The state’s lodging facility use tax will provide an additional $41 million, and a $7 million bond from 2005 also is contributing to paying for the project.

Bruce Ennis and Maggie Davis of Kalispell made a $250,000 donation, after meeting with MHS Director Molly Kruckenberg and Development Officer Ginny Sullivan, officials said.

They noted that Ennis and Davis are well-versed in historical society activities and challenges; Ennis formerly sat on the MHS board of trustees for nine years, and Davis previously volunteered as a docent at MHS.

“In about 400 years the human experience in what is now Montana changed dramatically,” Davis said. “From the introduction of the horse to today’s Legislature, the society has preserved artifacts, documents, cultural hallmarks, and more. MHS is a fantastic resource for us all.”

A $100,000 donation came from Stockman Bank, which is Montana’s largest family owned community bank, with 36 full-service locations across the Treasure State.

“It’s important that we help honor and preserve our great state’s history, not only for us but for future generations,” Bill Coffee, chief executive officer of Stockman Bank, said in a news release.

Two additional gifts totaling $60,000 also were received.

“We can’t thank everyone enough for their dedication in making the Montana Heritage Center a reality,” Kruckenberg said. “I look out my window at the work and see progress every day, due in large part to our supporters.”

More information on the project is at MontanasMuseum.org.

