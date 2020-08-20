Montana Historical Society making Black history documentary

Four generations of the Crump family lived in the home they built at 1003 9th Ave., in Helena, and many of them were active in local community and political groups.

The Colored Citizen newspaper reported that “James Crump ... has the distinction of being the oldest of the pioneer colored citizens of this state.”

He was a prominent member of the Manhattan Club (an African-American social club), and the black Masonic and Odd Fellows lodges, as well as the integrated Civil War veterans’ organization, the Grand Army of the Republic (G.A.R.) and the Afro-American Republican Club.

Like Crump, a number of Blacks who came to Montana were either former soldiers or serving in military units such as the Black buffalo soldiers’ infantry and cavalry regiments and then decided to stay in Montana.

They also came here as cowboys, miners, rivermen, railroad porters and more.

It was his porter job for the Great Northern Railroad that brought lightweight boxer Leo Lamar to Great Falls in 1920.

Longtime Montana jazz fans no doubt recognize his name. He ran the popular Ozark Club at 116 3rd Street South in Great Falls from 1933 until his death in 1962.