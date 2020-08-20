Montana Historical Society making Black history documentary

African Americans were making history in Montana even before it was a territory.
To begin with, there was York.
He was the only African American explorer on the Lewis and Clark Corps of Discovery Expedition and the first African American to cross North America to reach the Pacific.
And while Montanans no doubt recognize his name and perhaps that of Black country music legend Charley Pride, who got his music start in Montana, what about the name Taylor Gordon?
Leo Lamar?
James and Clarissa Powell Crump?
They were all prominent members of Montana’s Black community.
Their names and histories are largely unknown to many Montanans, but that could change soon.
The Montana Historical Society secured a $50,000 grant to produce a short documentary on the historic African American experience in Montana.
The grant, through the National Trust for Preservation as part of the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund, was one of 27 that were recently announced.
Heading up the MHS project is State Historic Preservation Office historian Kate Hampton, who has been working the past 14 years on documenting Montana’s Black history. To learn more, visit https://mhs.mt.gov/Shpo/AfricanAmericans.
The website includes story maps, property inventories, lesson plans, census information, essays, first-person narratives, photographs, manuscript collections and artifacts.
Following the Civil War, about 10,000 African American people moved to the northwest states of Washington, Idaho, and Montana by 1880.
“The Black population in Montana never exceeded 1% of the population,” Hampton said, with Blacks reaching their highest percentage numbers here from 1890 to 1910.
Hampton admits she has a dilemma. “There are so many wonderful stories and families, it’s hard to just pick a few” for the 10-15-minute documentary.
“The Crump family, who settled in Helena, have some of the earliest territorial experiences that we’ve documented.”
Clarissa Powell was just 11 years old when she came to Montana as a slave. She was en route up the Missouri when she learned of the Emancipation Proclamation, and when she disembarked at Fort Benton she was free.
Her future husband, James Crump, arrived in the territory a short time later. He had enlisted in the Union Army at the age of 14 and served in the Civil War before striking out for Montana.
By the late 1860s, he was hauling freight between early Montana settlements and Corinne, Utah, where he and Clarissa married in 1869.
Four generations of the Crump family lived in the home they built at 1003 9th Ave., in Helena, and many of them were active in local community and political groups.
The Colored Citizen newspaper reported that “James Crump ... has the distinction of being the oldest of the pioneer colored citizens of this state.”
He was a prominent member of the Manhattan Club (an African-American social club), and the black Masonic and Odd Fellows lodges, as well as the integrated Civil War veterans’ organization, the Grand Army of the Republic (G.A.R.) and the Afro-American Republican Club.
Like Crump, a number of Blacks who came to Montana were either former soldiers or serving in military units such as the Black buffalo soldiers’ infantry and cavalry regiments and then decided to stay in Montana.
They also came here as cowboys, miners, rivermen, railroad porters and more.
It was his porter job for the Great Northern Railroad that brought lightweight boxer Leo Lamar to Great Falls in 1920.
Longtime Montana jazz fans no doubt recognize his name. He ran the popular Ozark Club at 116 3rd Street South in Great Falls from 1933 until his death in 1962.
It was home to some of Montana’s finest jazz musicians and a stopping place for such up-and-coming jazz notables as pianist Oscar Dennard, saxophonist Stan “Sugar Man” Turrentine and also future TV star comedian Redd Foxx.
The Ozark Club offered live jazz six nights a week and hospitality to a diverse crowd of Blacks and whites. It was known for both its exciting entertainment and its inclusive attitude that “everyone’s welcome” at the Ozark.
Some of that energy and music were captured in recordings that will be part of the soundtrack, Hampton said.
Montana was also home to Taylor Gordon, who grew up in White Sulphur Springs and would go on to become an internationally acclaimed singer of Negro spirituals, taking an active role in the Harlem Renaissance.
Following a nervous breakdown, he returned to live with his sister, Rose, in White Sulphur Springs -- a place he loved.
There were also Black newspapers, such as the Montana Plaindealer, which operated on the second story of what is now the Windbag Saloon & Grill, reporting on racial discrimination and violence across the country, including Montana.
Along with Montana’s Black success stories, “it’s equally important to recognize the long history of violence visited on that populace” for over 200 years, said Hampton.
From its beginning as a territory, Montana had a law prohibiting black suffrage, according to the MHS website.
Over the years, “discriminations ranged from being refused service and accommodations to lynchings and violence and tar-and-feathering,” Hampton said.
One of the goals of the documentary is to report how this violence was prevalent throughout Montana and the West:
- A Black man accused of murdering his foreman was lynched outside of Glendive;
- One of the state’s last hangings was of a Black man in White Sulphur Springs; and
- In the early 1960s, a white man walked into the Placer Bar and shot and killed an African American man and then walked down the street and had a beer at the Elks Club.
“I hope that we can really acknowledge that history and encourage more research of it,” Hampton said.
There were also those who fought racism. Hampton particularly wants to shine a light on the important work done by the Montana Federation of Colored Women’s Clubs, whose motto was “Lifting as We Climb.”
“The whole idea was to promote and help African Americans to succeed in social matters, business matters and educational matters...and to lift the next generation up.”
At their height, they had 15 clubs across the state and were very active politically -- fighting discrimination, getting out the vote and taking a role in statewide politics.
In the 1970s, when they disbanded, they said, “We’ve done our job.”
“I think what’s so important -- especially in these days of heightened awareness about race...and discrimination -- it’s important to recognize that African Americans have been here since we called it Montana and continue to play such an important role in our culture...and life across Montana.”
The documentary is expected to be completed by August 2021 and will be offered both locally and nationwide.
The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund, which is funding the documentary, was founded after the 2017 white supremacist and neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The rally resulted in a backlash against white supremacist groups, which led to the creation of a national preservation campaign meant to uplift and honor the Black American experience.
