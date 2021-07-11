 Skip to main content
Montana Historical Society closed Monday due to construction
Montana Historical Society closed Monday due to construction

The Montana Historical Society will be closed to the public on Monday, while Northwestern Energy shuts off the power to the building.

 Montana Historical Society

The Montana Historical Society will be closed to the public on Monday, while Northwestern Energy shuts off the power to the building as part of the ongoing upgrades and construction.

The museum will still host the Last Chance Community Pow Wow Indian Taco sales from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the front lawn at the MHS. However, bathroom facilities and the building won’t be open to the general public.

The museum apologizes for any inconvenience, and expects to reopen Tuesday and operate under its normal business hours.

The $52.2 million Montana Heritage Center project includes the expansion and renovation of the Montana Historical Society building adjacent to the state Capitol. It will include amenities such as a café and event rooms along with more exhibit space, and the project is slated to be completed by 2024.

