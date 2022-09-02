Montana historian reveals details left off National Register signs

In many Montana cities, it is not hard to spot the silver signs that mark properties listed on the National Register of Historic Places. They are full of historic background and information, but have you ever wondered what details have been left out?

Christine Brown, interpretive historian at the Montana Historical Society, gave a free talk on Aug. 13 at the Jefferson County Museum in Clancy titled “All the Sign Text that Isn’t Fit to Print” about stories left off the signs. The stories were about robbery, suicide, runaway horses, abusive husbands, powerful widows and more.

“(I) learn something new every time I write -- a new property, a new person that I’d never heard of and discovering stories of people who have gone unnoticed for years and years,” Brown said. “The hardest thing, for me, is to leave 'juicy' stories on the cutting-room floor and to not be able to include them on the sign.”

Since 1990, the Montana Historical Society has been running its National Register of Historic Places sign program. There are around 1,800 historic property signs in Montana currently. These signs provide what Brown calls “a self guided tour,” where people can learn about history by walking around at their own pace.

Unlike other states that simply list a property as registered, Montana has signs that tell the story and history of each property. A small sign can fit about 190 words and a large one about 250 words. Brown’s job is researching and deciding what to put on the signs and what to leave off.

“I’ve been writing the state's national register signs for almost four years now, and I got to tell you, it’s such a fun job… It’s a challenge to summarize 150 years of history into about 200 words, but once I started doing it, I got in the rhythm of it and got familiar with it, the writing and the research was really fun,” Brown said.

These silver signs seen in front of historic buildings would cost the property owners around $500 to $800 to be put up, but because they are supplemented by an accommodation tax, they cost owners about $35. A residence first has to be researched and listed on the National Register of Historic Places before a property sign can be put up.

“I come in after the whole certification process happens. The fastest I ever wrote a sign was about three hours because the research prior was so good that I could just sit and write it out,” said Brown. “The longest it takes if the research is sketchy or needs verifying or is not done yet could be 40 hours.”

The owners of historic properties work closely with Brown to decide what they want on their signs. Brown arranged the topics owners often choose to leave off their signs into two lists: The sad and gruesome (murder, disease, suicide, theft, adultery, car wrecks, abuse) and just plain interesting folks (women landlords, innovators and silliness).

In her talk, Brown presented five buildings and residences around Montana whose historic signs don't tell the full story.

Lyman-Neel Residence, Helena

The first was the Lyman-Neel Residence at 309 N. Rodney St. in Helena. Lawyer and U.S. Land Office register Lorenzo Lyman had the house built in 1873, but in 1875, it was sold to Samuel and Lavinia Neel. Samuel died suddenly, and Lavinia kept the house for rental income.

In 1930, Montana Supreme Court Justice Sam C. Ford and his wife Mary bought the house. Sam became Montana’s governor in 1941, but they kept the house as a rental property while they lived in the governor’s mansion nearby. After his term, they moved back into the house and rented out the upper floor.

Brown noted how this house’s historical sign touches on its African-American tenants but falls short in that she couldn’t fully fit on the sign the “snapshot” of the African-American community in Helena this house provided at the time.

Alice Palmer was born in 1853 in Kentucky, so she was likely born into slavery. She moved her family to North Dakota in 1870, where she married and had five children with an English-born white man. They moved to Helena in 1886 but never lived together. By 1898, Palmer was living in the Lyman-Neel Residence with many members of her family.

“In the larger context, the Palmer family is a microcosm of the African-American community at the time. Alice’s son was a steward at an all-white club, her nephew had a job white washing (like painting), her daughters were still in school,” said Brown.

Palmer also had three people renting from her in the house alongside her family.

“Her boarders were Henry Williams, a janitor and Buffalo Soldier who fought in the Indian Wars in the 1870s, Gus Mason worked as a manager at the Manhattan Club (an African-American social club in downtown Helena), and David Cannoli worked as a hotel porter and was a veteran in the Spanish American War, and James Howard, who was a family friend and worked as a hotel porter. These were the types of jobs that African-American men in Helena held in the early 1900s.”

Palmer was a significant businesswoman in Helena, investing in real estate and claiming 80 acres of homestead land near Lincoln and building 22 tourist cabins that catered to African-American travelers along Highway 200. The cabins are no longer standing today.

The Montana Historical Society has a webpage (https://mhs.mt.gov/Shpo/AfricanAmericans/) dedicated to learning more about African-Americans in early Montana.

Stone House, Helena

The other historical Helena building mentioned in Brown’s talk was the Stone House in Reeder’s Alley. Brown worked for 10-15 years in Reeder’s Alley, which has three national historic register signs, but none of them talk about “the ghost.”

George and Laura Duchesney were property managers by 1920 and lived in the front unit of the Stone House. Laura rescued and bred canaries, and Laura and George supposedly made moonshine during Prohibition. To show when the alcohol was ready to purchase, Laura would set the birds outside their unit, so if anything looked suspicious, she could say people were coming to her house to buy canaries.

When Laura died, her husband let the birds fly free in the house when she was lying on view so the birds could say goodbye before her burial.

Brown told the story of a co-worker in 2014 being alone in their office located in the Stone House. He heard a large flock of birds chirping and went outside to see what was going on. No birds. The chirping stopped.

The next day, he was talking to his sister about how his new job was going when he mentioned the birds. The sister went pale and grabbed Ellen Baumler’s book "Haunted Helena" and told him the story about Laura Duchesney’s birds in the Stone House. When the building became a restaurant in the 1990s, employees also reported hearing strange noises at night, including birds.

Stephens Block, Butte

Stephens Block on the corner of Park Street and Montana Street in Butte has a lot of history within its 190-word historic sign, with even more left off. Brown talks of things she had to leave off the sign such as child kidnapping, robbery of a store on the ground level, smallpox quarantine, a runaway horse crashing through a historic plate glass window on the ground floor, and multiple suicide attempts.

“Reports of suicide, women’s suicide, in the early 20th century were quite common because they drew readers in like clickbait on the internet today,” said Brown during her talk. “It points to and tells about 19th and early 20th century notions of women’s ‘place’ in society and how women who were unmarried, divorced, or not marriageable at all were cast off in society and not valued. Reports of them trying to commit suicide reinforced that they weren’t valid members of society.”

1212 East Second St., Butte

A home at 1212 East Second St. in Butte was next. The sign outside the property declined to note that an owner manufactured and sold oyster cocktails out of the house. These were similar to shrimp cocktails today, but prawns were easier to transport from Baltimore without rotting back then. This same owner was abusive to his wife to the point where the wife shot him in the house in 1917, and she was acquitted of homicide.

The sign today mostly focuses on the residence’s relationship as the first parish house for St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

302 S. 6th St., Missoula

Another residence listed was 302 S. 6th St. in Missoula. The sign notes three fascinating women who lived there: University of Montana English professor Frances Corbin (whom Corbin Hall is named after); Clarissa Spencer, who earned a master’s degree in journalism and was the director of Missoula’s Socialist School; and Spencer’s colleague Martha Plassmann, who taught music, wrote a column for the Missoulian titled “Socialist Notes” and supported the radical Industrial Workers of the World labor union.

“At the turn of the century, not many women were able to go to college or finish college or get a master’s degree. In the case of Frances Corbin, being the dean of women at UM. So that in itself made for a really interesting sign, but when I was looking at the subsequent owners, one owner who lived in the house from 1955 to 1980, her name was Lillian Hornick, and she was a trailblazer in Montana’s conservation.”

Brown noted how the signs usually focus on the early history of the buildings, about the first 50 years, which is why Hornick was left off.

During World War II, Hornick held an administrative government job and went to Geneva, Switzerland, and worked there during the time of the Geneva Conference. She came back to New York City and helped establish what became the United Nations.

She wanted to come back to Montana, so she got a job with the agriculture department and became a public information specialist with the forest service in Missoula. Her work focused on conservation and education, and she mainly targeted youth and women.

The National Historic Preservation Act of 1966 authorized the preservation of districts, sites, buildings, structures and objects of significance in American history, architecture, archaeology, engineering and culture. Properties listed are afforded protection measures from projects that are funded, licensed or executed by the federal government, and the properties may be eligible for historic preservation tax incentives. For more information, visit the Montana Historical Society website or download the companion app "Historic Montana."

“To get the building listed, it does have to meet some eligibility requirements,” said Brown. “It has to be 50 years old. It has to look historic, which they call 'integrity' -- it has to reflect what period it came from, and it can’t just be covered in vinyl siding or have the front half torn off or roof gone,” said Brown. “It also has to be associated with a significant event, person or association in history.”