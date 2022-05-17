Montana Heritage Center celebrates construction milestone

Dennis Washington said he never dreamed he would be a part of the history of Montana, “but I am and I like it.”

The Montana billionaire was among about 200 people gathered Tuesday at a topping out ceremony for the $81 million Montana Heritage Center, in which a foundation run by Washington and his wife, Phyllis, donated $25 million when the project hit funding hurdles due to increased costs for labor, building materials and supply shortages.

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte referred to Washington as "the real man of the hour."

The Montana Historical Society ceremony at the 225 N. Roberts St. construction site included Historical Society Director Molly Kruckenberg, Gianforte and first lady Susan, Contractor Erik Sletten, the Washingtons, Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins and Smoky Rides at the Door of the Blackfeet Nation.

The new 66,000-square-foot addition, expected to open in 2024 or early 2025, will have expanded galleries, so visitors can see more of the art and artifacts held in trust by the Montana Historical Society. It also will include meeting rooms for up to 300 people and a public café.

As part of the project, the historical society's current 70-year-old building also will be renovated with new classrooms and expanded galleries and research center.

Rides at the Door provided an opening prayer and asked the holy spirits and creator God to bless and protect all in attendance and to watch over their families.

Kruckenberg said the heritage center will be more than a building that is the home of the big history of the Big Sky state.

“It will be a community space that invites conversation between generations. It will be a place that inspires visitors to explore our past and to learn from it,” she said. “It will share the stories of all Montanans, to provide meaning for today and vision for tomorrow.”

Gianforte said the 66,000-square-foot center will tell the story of Montana, “the good, the not so good, the triumphs, the challenges.”

“As we all know, the story of Montana is long from over,” he said, adding there will be “more trailblazers, more triumphs, more successes.”

He offered words of encouragement to Sletten Construction.

“As you frame the walls, hang the windows and lay the floors, please know how important the work is you are doing here to preserve the history of Montana,” he said. “You are doing a great job and the state of Montana is grateful for your work.”

Washington spoke of the state approaching him to make a contribution as the cost of the heritage center increased. He said the executive director of his foundation approached him about making a contribution to the heritage center.

“I never really thought of me being involved in the history of Montana,” he said, telling Kruckenberg that she was not asking for enough and wanted to give her double her request. He said the more he looked into the project, the more he wanted to be involved.

The Washington foundation ended up giving $25 million.

Dennis Washington encouraged others to make donations as well.

“If you don’t give, you don’t get the joy of giving,” he said. “And believe me, you’re the one who gets cheated at the end.”

Sletten talked about the significance of a topping out project. He said there are three milestones for projects, including the groundbreaking at the beginning and ribbon cutting at the end.

He said the topping ceremony, which is his favorite ceremony in the life of a project, celebrates the builders and craftspeople. Sletten said it is a time to recharge, rest and reflect on how far a project has come.

Topping out ceremonies celebrate a major milestone in a construction project. The steel beams, put in place at the end of the ceremony, signify that the highest point of the new Montana Heritage Center has been constructed.

Hundreds of students at 15 schools across Montana put their signatures on the beam during the past two weeks, museum officials said.

Rides at the Door said he signed the beam when it came to Browning and he painted a black stripe and red stripe of holy paint. The paint captures the beam as an enemy and now "we" control it, he said, adding the beam will have that blessing on it.

The heritage center’s cost has grown by 53%, from its original price tag of $53 million to $81 million, due to skyrocketing prices for labor, building materials and shortages.

Ground was broken on the center in September 2020, following a nearly 15-year effort to build a new facility. Officials said the current museum was outdated and did not have the room to display the state’s extensive collections. It is designed by architects Cushing Terrell and is expected to bring in 78,000 more visitors a year and create $7.5 million more in annual tourist spending.

In final day of the 2019 session, Rep. Julie Dooling, R-Helena, made a motion to blast the Heritage Center bill introduced by fellow Helena Republican Sen. Terry Gauthier for consideration.

The bill passed.

Funding for the project includes $41 million from the state accommodations tax, $7.5 million in general obligation bonds, and $900,000 in energy savings grants.

Among those in the crowd Tuesday was Bruce Whittenberg, the previous director of the historical society who had worked for years on the expansion.

“It’s a dream come true for a whole lot of people,” he said. “But we have a ways to go.”

Hal Stearns, chair of the Montana Historical Society board of trustees, said it was a “fabulous” day.

He said the new center will be a benefit to schoolchildren who visit and a magnet for Montana.

“This will be a testament for Montana’s amazing story.”

