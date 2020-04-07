Montana has 319 known COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths, 51 recoveries

As Montana is expected to extend its stay-at-home order for another two weeks, the state hit 319 known COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with six deaths reported statewide and 27 hospitalizations.
The state also reported 51 recoveries, a number recently added to a website with COVID-19 information.
The state on Tuesday changed how it updates COVID-19 case reporting, moving to just one update each morning between 9-10 a.m. That means Tuesday's report may look artificially lower, because the information captures only results from after 4:30 p.m. Monday.
The state also did not report processing more tests between Monday night and Tuesday morning.
The state public health laboratory in Helena has processed 6,985 tests for Montanans, though that figure does not capture tests health care providers send to private labs. Positive results from private labs are included in the state totals.
Gov. Steve Bullock said early last week 32 people had recovered from the illness, caused by the coronavirus, though there's not been an update since. The state and local public health officers had previously said that number is difficult to provide as they are spending resources tracking contacts of known cases and rely on doctors to provide that information.
Gallatin County remains the state's hot spot, with 119 cases by Tuesday.
Toole County, with a population of about 4,800, has been hit especially hard by the virus at least in part because of an outbreak in an assisted living facility there. Three of the state's six deaths have been there, and there were 15 cases by Tuesday.
On Monday, a model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington issued a projection that decreased the number of deaths in Montana and needed hospital beds due to COVID-19, following an order from Bullock more than a week ago for people to stay at home except for essential travel and work.
Bullock said last week he expects to extend a stay-at-home order, as well as the closure of K-12 public schools, beyond their April 10 expiration date, likely by two weeks, until April 24.
