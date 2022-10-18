Montana groups get $1.4M from Bremer Trust

Two Helena-based groups will receive a portion of the $1.4 million the Otto Bremer Trust is giving to Montana organizations, it was announced Tuesday.

Shodair Children's Hospital will get $250,000 to help build a new hospital to provide pediatric and adolescent mental and behavioral health services.

Helena-based Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Montana will get $40,000 for general operations to create and support one-to-one youth mentoring relationships in central Montana.

The money is part of $14,608,759 in grants and program-related investments given away nationwide Tuesday by the Bremer Trust as part of its most recent grant cycle.

“This funding provides leverage to build upon the already amazing community support,” said Jesse Mahugh, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Montana.

He said the grant “will allow us to enroll more children in our mentoring program and recruit more volunteer Bigs.”

“We are expanding our program within Cascade County, Lewis and Clark County, and Jefferson County; but would also like to expand into the other 16 counties in our potential service area,” he said.

Mahugh said those interested in enrolling a child in the program or becoming a volunteer Big, should visit www.bigcentral.org or call 406-442-7479.

Bremer is a private charitable trust based in St. Paul, Minnesota, created in 1944 by Otto Bremer. It helps support a better quality of life for residents of Montana, Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin. Since it started it has given nearly $1 billion in its region.

Below is a list of grants awarded to other organizations throughout Montana:

Western Montana

• Big Brothers Big Sisters NW Montana, Kalispell: $35,000 for general operations to support youth through mentoring.

• Families First, Missoula: $20,000 for general operations to strengthen families in western Montana through education, connection, play and partnership.

• YWCA Missoula, Missoula: $80,000. For general operations to provide shelter and services for survivors of domestic violence and families experiencing homelessness in Missoula.

Central Montana

• Big Sky Youth Empowerment Project Inc., Bozeman: $25,000 for general operations to provide youth development, mentoring, and tutoring to youth in south-central Montana.

• Cancer Support Community Montana, Bozeman: $50,000 for general operations to provide support, education and wellness for people impacted by cancer and their families.

• FAST Blackfeet, Browning: $45,000 for general operations to address food insecurity, improve healthy food access, provide nutrition education, and increase food sovereignty for reservation citizens.

• Livingston Food Pantry of Park County, Livingston: $55,000 for general operations to serve low-income people experiencing food insecurity, poor nutrition, and increased risk for chronic health issues.

Eastern Montana

• Community Leadership & Development, Inc., Billings: $250,000. To support a capital campaign to develop quality, safe, affordable housing for low-income and underserved individuals, working poor families, and older persons.

• Living Independently for Today & Tomorrow Inc., Billings: $60,000 for general operations to support people with disabilities to live independently through education, support, and opportunities.

• Roundup Memorial Hospital Association, Roundup: $65,000 for the purchase of medical equipment critical for identification, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases and fetal well-being.

• Southeast Montana Area Revitalization Team Inc., Baker: $10,000, for general operations to aid small business development, community planning and affordable housing.

Statewide

• Alzheimer's Association Montana, Billings: $25,000 to raise Alzheimer's and dementia awareness, education, resources, and support within rural communities in Montana.

• American Red Cross of Montana, Great Falls: $250,000 for the renovation of facilities to collect, process, and distribute donated blood and respond to disasters.

• Smiles Across Montana, Bozeman: $40,000. For general operations to improve oral health outcomes through equitable, affordable and quality preventative and restorative dental care and education.

For more information, visit ottobremer.org.