Montana GOP lawmakers call on governor to re-engage economy

The Republican leadership of the Montana Legislature on Tuesday said in a letter to Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock they want him to lift the statewide stay-at-home order in counties with no or few COVID-19 cases as a way of restarting the state's economy.
"It is past time to rethink your response to COVID-19 as it pertains to the citizens of Montana and implement more strategic measures in an effort to re-engage our economy once again," the letter from the Republican president of the state Senate, speaker of the state House and others reads.
Montana reached 399 known COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with seven deaths statewide. There have been 197 recoveries and 24 people were hospitalized Tuesday with severe symptoms from the virus. There have been 9,234 tests run at the state lab in Helena.
The state's 1.06 million residents have been under a stay-at-home order since March 28. The order is set to expire, though that could be extended. It limits business operation and travel to only what is deemed essential.
Though national hot spots like Seattle and New York City have still not reached their predicted peak in cases, in Europe some countries are starting to take small measures to loosen restrictions and discuss what the "new normal" might look like as the virus continues to circulate but economic pressures mount.
In Montana, the last two days each saw an increase of five cases to the statewide tally, which is down from daily jumps of 20 or more a week ago. Gallatin County, which has the most cases in the state at 138, has not added new patients since Saturday.
The public health officer in Bozeman said last week to take those signs of encouragement as reasons to continue following the stay-at-home order and other directives, not to prematurely return to how things operated before.
Speaker of the House Greg Hertz, R-Polson, said Tuesday he wants to see Bullock first focus on making sure the state unemployment system is up and running and that people can get access to benefits in a timely manner.
As many non-essential businesses have shut down, workers around the state are out of jobs. There have been more than 167,000 new claims for unemployment payments since March 13, the day Montana reported its first cases.
Many have reported issues getting through to sign up for benefits as a crunch of applicants overloaded the system. The state Department of Labor and Industry said Monday it has added additional staff and made more than 59,000 unemployment insurance payments totaling more than $19.5 million since April 6.
Second on his list, Hertz said, would be allowing school districts to make their own decisions on whether to re-open.
Bullock has put all of his directives, such as the stay-at-home order and the closure of public K-12 schools, on a two-week schedule for re-evaluation in consultation with stakeholders and public health experts. Hertz said that makes it difficult for districts to plan.
In a telephone town hall Monday, Bullock said he wants to see the state return to normal as soon as possible, but to not do it in a way that could cause a spike in cases.
"I'd love to be able to open things up, just like every Montanan, as soon as we safely can, but it's also those actions that we've been taking by social distancing, by spending more time at home, that I think really is helping us flatten the curve and not getting the rates of infection that we could. I don't want to have it in place any longer than what's necessary, but I will also say even when that's lifted there will be some discouragement from getting together in larger groups (or other actions that could cause the virus to spread)," Bullock said.
"We want to reopen things in a way that doesn't jeopardize the work that we've done or immediately put us in a position where we could even be in a worse place."
The letter from the GOP legislators says Bullock should lift his orders and let counties make decisions to stave off a steep decline in the state's economy.
"A rural community in Montana many not have many cases at all, yet our metro centers are where cases are, so there just needs to be different circumstances and different modes of operation in the different areas we have," Hertz said.
Montana was the 22nd state to impose a stay-at-home order that limited business operations and travel to only what has been deemed essential. The CDC has told people to stay home if at all possible to slow the spread of the virus, which can transit between people through respiratory droplets in the air and on surfaces.
Only eight states do not have any sort of order in place, and three of those have some sort of rules in place for parts of the state.
The GOP lawmakers also called a directive from Bullock that pauses evictions and foreclosures for those affected by COVID-19 unconstitutional and said he should have worked with landlords, tenants and banks directly.
Hertz said the GOP leaders sent the letter to try to open pathways to working with Bullock.
"Even though we called out the governor for some of the issues that we had with some of his directives, we still want to work together and do what's best for the people of Montana," Hertz said.
Also Tuesday, the state Department of Labor and Industry said it started paying the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefit, which is an additional $600 to those who have lost jobs or incomes, on top of state unemployment payments.
The state issued $20.5 million in payments Monday. Those who use direct deposit should see those payments in two or three days.
Those who get paper checks should see the money within a week.
Claims are not yet being processed for people who are self-employed, but the department said Monday that will be possible soon. Claims will be backdated.
Anyone who gets unemployment compensation benefits is eligible for the additional $600 a week stimulus payment. It's in addition to the state weekly payment and will be made April 4-July 25.
