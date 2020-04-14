Montana GOP lawmakers call on governor to re-engage economy

Second on his list, Hertz said, would be allowing school districts to make their own decisions on whether to re-open.

Bullock has put all of his directives, such as the stay-at-home order and the closure of public K-12 schools, on a two-week schedule for re-evaluation in consultation with stakeholders and public health experts. Hertz said that makes it difficult for districts to plan.

In a telephone town hall Monday, Bullock said he wants to see the state return to normal as soon as possible, but to not do it in a way that could cause a spike in cases.

"I'd love to be able to open things up, just like every Montanan, as soon as we safely can, but it's also those actions that we've been taking by social distancing, by spending more time at home, that I think really is helping us flatten the curve and not getting the rates of infection that we could. I don't want to have it in place any longer than what's necessary, but I will also say even when that's lifted there will be some discouragement from getting together in larger groups (or other actions that could cause the virus to spread)," Bullock said.

"We want to reopen things in a way that doesn't jeopardize the work that we've done or immediately put us in a position where we could even be in a worse place."