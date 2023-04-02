Olivia Tooley says she used to drive by Montana Flag and Pole Co. on Last Chance Gulch and tell herself that she was going to buy the business one day if it should ever be up for sale.

So that is exactly what she did.

Tooley and her husband Mike, the former director of the Montana Department of Transportation, are the new owners of Montana Flag and Pole, the longtime Helena business run by Fred and Patti Verzani, who have retired after nearly 35 years selling flags and flag accessories.

Tooley, who was born in Mexico but served in the U.S. military, said she very much appreciates the American flag.

“You need to come and see my kitchen,” she said, noting it’s decorated in a flag motif.

“It’s the country that adopted me,” she said during a recent afternoon with the Verzanis as she boxed up items to move. She said she has been in the United States since she was 3 and a naturalized citizen for 26 years.

She also served in the U.S. Army and Navy.

Fred Verzani, also a veteran, and Olivia Tooley had a ceremonial passing of the flag on a recent afternoon.

With the new ownership comes a few changes.

But there will not be a name change.

“Montana Flag and Pole says it all,” Tooley said.

The store will move from its present location at 829 N. Last Chance Gulch to a 1,2000-square-foot location at 519 N. Sanders St. in the same strip mall as Capital Hill Barber Shop & Styling Salon and Papa Murphy’s.

Olivia Tooley will start off having store hours from Tuesday through Thursday.

She has also created a Facebook page for the business, at https://www.facebook.com/MontanaFlagAndPoleCompany, to accommodate those who like to shop online.

The business already has a webpage at https://flagandpole.com/page2.html.

The Last Chance Gulch building remains for sale.

Tooley had a soft opening Thursday with an April 11 opening, but added she hopes to open sooner. A grand opening celebration will be planned for later.

Olivia Tooley said she hopes to build upon the reputation the Verzanis have created.

Fred Verzani said they are among a handful of stores dedicated exclusively to selling flags and flag accessories. Others are in Tacoma, Washington, Rapid City, South Dakota and Salt Lake City, Utah.

He said earlier news stories about the store closing without a new owner sparked concern from veterans and other members of the public.

Pat Verzani said the store also sold Native American flags and flags for the television show “Yellowstone.”

Fred Verzani, a veteran, said walking away from the business was “bittersweet.”

“It’s hard to believe the time has come to let someone else take over,” he said. “It’s been a great adventure.”

Patti Verzani added: “We’ve met so many really neat people.”