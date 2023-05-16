The Montana Department of Transportation and Helena Sand and Gravel will begin construction on Green Meadow Drive on May 22, the agency announced in a news release Tuesday.

The $1.7 million project begins at the intersection of Green Meadow Drive with Custer Avenue and extends north for about 3 miles, to just beyond the intersection with Sierra Road.

From mid-May through the end of July, the traveling public should expect reduced speeds, single-lane traffic controlled with flaggers and/or traffic signals, detours and delays up to 15 minutes, according to the release.

"Portions of Green Meadow Drive may be closed during paving and seal and cover operations. Access to all adjacent properties will be maintained," the news release states.

Construction work is said to include bridge deck repairs, roadway milling, plant mix pavement, and seal and cover, or chip seal.

Additionally, the project includes upgraded pavement markings, signage and guardrail.

"The purpose of the project is to improve the road surface, enhance safety features, and increase the longevity of the roadway," the news release states.

Those seeking more information should contact Great Falls Construction Engineer Rich Hibl at 406-454-5910.

For the safety of the public and construction workers, MDT encourages motorists to plan ahead, allow extra travel time, slow down and use caution through work zones.

Motorists should consider seeking an alternate route during peak commuting hours. Current construction information and road conditions throughout Montana can also be found on the MDT Travel Info App.