Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame unveils 2023 inductees

The Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame & Western Heritage Center on Wednesday announced its 15th class of inductions into the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame.

The inductees, to be honored for their contributions to the history and culture of Montana, were chosen from candidates nominated by the general public. The inductees will be honored Feb. 11, during the MCHF Annual Induction Ceremony & Western Heritage Gathering at the Heritage Inn in Great Falls.

The MCHF & WHC board of directors has designated 12 trustee districts in Montana from which up to 20 trustees may be appointed. There is one Living Inductee and one Legacy Inductee from each of the 12 districts.

District 1: (Daniels, Phillips, Roosevelt, Sheridan and Valley counties) -- Living: Jack & Andrea Billingsley of Glasgow; Legacy: John & Catherine Etchart of Tampico.

District 2: (Dawson, Garfield, McCone, Prairie, Richland and Wibaux counties) -- Living: Glenda S. (Childers) Reynolds of Brusett; Legacy: Alfred Henry "Al" Johnson, Jordan

(Dawson, Garfield, McCone, Prairie, Richland and Wibaux counties) -- Living: Glenda S. (Childers) Reynolds of Brusett; Legacy: Alfred Henry “Al” Johnson, Jordan District 3: (Carter, Custer, Fallon, Powder River, Rosebud and Treasure counties) -- Living: Robert J. “Jim” Wilson of Alzada; Legacy: Laton Alton “L.A.” Huffman of Miles City

District 4: (Blaine, Chouteau, Hill and Liberty counties) -- Living: Richard Dallas "Dick" Granell of Havre; Legacy: Alfonse Valentine & Marie Theresa (Amssoms) Vercruyssen of Chinook

(Blaine, Chouteau, Hill and Liberty counties) -- Living: Richard Dallas “Dick” Granell of Havre; Legacy: Alfonse Valentine & Marie Theresa (Amssoms) Vercruyssen of Chinook District 5: (Cascade, Glacier, Pondera, Teton and Toole counties) -- Living: Alan Dennis “Skip” Joseph of Great Falls; Legacy: Charles Edward “Charlie” Morris of Great Falls

District 6: (Fergus, Golden Valley, Judith Basin, Musselshell, Petroleum and Wheatland counties) -- Living: Wes & Tammy Schenk of Harlowton; Legacy: Irwin Conrad Allen of Ryegate

(Fergus, Golden Valley, Judith Basin, Musselshell, Petroleum and Wheatland counties) -- Living: Wes & Tammy Schenk of Harlowton; Legacy: Irwin Conrad Allen of Ryegate District 7: (Big Horn, Carbon, Stillwater, Sweet Grass and Yellowstone counties) -- Living: Elãnna Skorupa aka Quackgrass Sally of Bridger; Legacy: Robert Stuart Brownlee of Big Timber

District 8: (Broadwater, Jefferson and Lewis and Clark counties) -- Living: Charles Gilbert "Chuck" Plymale of Townsend; Legacy: Wesley Robert "Wes" Synness of Helena

(Broadwater, Jefferson and Lewis and Clark counties) -- Living: Charles Gilbert “Chuck” Plymale of Townsend; Legacy: Wesley Robert “Wes” Synness of Helena District 9: (Gallatin, Meagherand Park counties) -- Living: Warren Howard Johnson of Gardiner; Legacy: Donald W. “Donnie” Johnston of White Sulphur Springs

District 10: (Flathead, Lake, Lincoln and Sanders counties) -- Living: Thomas Michael "Tom" Harmon of Kila; Legacy: Hollister "Pat" McVay of Kalispell

(Flathead, Lake, Lincoln and Sanders counties) -- Living: Thomas Michael “Tom” Harmon of Kila; Legacy: Hollister “Pat” McVay of Kalispell District 11: (Mineral, Missoula and Ravalli counties) -- Living: Robert M. “Dr. Bob” Brown of Missoula; Legacy: William M. “Bill” Holt of Lolo

District 12: (Deer Lodge, Beaverhead, Silver Bow, Granite, Madison and Powell counties) -- Living: Daniel Calvin "Dan" Hill of Dillon; Legacy: Esther Marie (Johnson) McDonald of Philipsburg.

Biographies for past inductees are available on the MCHF & WHC’s website, www.montanacowboyfame.org. This year’s inductees will be added to the website soon.

For more information, contact the MCHF & WHC at 406-653-3800 or email Christy@montanacowboyfame.org.

“The Hall of Fame exists to honor those who have made an impact in their part of the state and represent Montana’s authentic heritage for future generations,” DuWayne Wilson, MCHF & WHC president, said in an email.