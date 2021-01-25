Montana COVID dashboard adds vaccination tally

The state on Monday added a COVID-19 vaccination dashboard to its website, noting 77,739 doses have been administered and 14,704 Montanans have been fully immunized.

The chart shows the total doses administered; the total who received the first of two doses, those who have been fully immunized; doses per 1,000 people; and the eligible population to receive the vaccinations.

The numbers, posted at covid19.mt.gov, show there have been 5,523 doses administered in Lewis and Clark County, with 874 people fully immunized and 56,252 eligible to receive shots. There have been 858 doses given in Jefferson County, with 169 fully immunized and 10,077 eligible for shots. There have been 186 doses given in Broadwater County, with 28 people fully immunized and 5,165 people eligible. In Meagher County, there have been 249 doses administered, with 54 people fully immunized and 1,558 eligible. And in Powell County, there have been 328 doses administered, with 39 people fully immunized and 6,002 people eligible.

Gov. Greg Gianforte said in an email the state continues to make strides and could make greater progress if the federal government increases Montana’s supply.