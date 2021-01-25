Montana COVID dashboard adds vaccination tally

The state on Monday added a COVID-19 vaccination dashboard to its website, noting 77,739 doses have been administered and 14,704 Montanans have been fully immunized.
The chart shows the total doses administered; the total who received the first of two doses, those who have been fully immunized; doses per 1,000 people; and the eligible population to receive the vaccinations.
The numbers, posted at covid19.mt.gov, show there have been 5,523 doses administered in Lewis and Clark County, with 874 people fully immunized and 56,252 eligible to receive shots. There have been 858 doses given in Jefferson County, with 169 fully immunized and 10,077 eligible for shots. There have been 186 doses given in Broadwater County, with 28 people fully immunized and 5,165 people eligible. In Meagher County, there have been 249 doses administered, with 54 people fully immunized and 1,558 eligible. And in Powell County, there have been 328 doses administered, with 39 people fully immunized and 6,002 people eligible.
Gov. Greg Gianforte said in an email the state continues to make strides and could make greater progress if the federal government increases Montana’s supply.
“I encourage Montanans to use this dashboard to stay up to date on our progress to save lives and make the vaccine available to everyone who wants one,” he said.
The data will be updated. Last week, the Department of Public Health and Human Services launched a vaccine website landing page, including a map with local public health department information and resources: https://dphhs.mt.gov/covid19vaccine.
The map links to online and social media sites where jurisdictions share information on vaccine availability and scheduling. The map also includes the best local phone number to call, but Montanans are urged to utilize the online information first.
The state on Monday added 166 new cases of coronavirus, bringing Montana’s total to 91,816. Of those, 86,274 are recovered and 129 people are hospitalized. There are now 1,151 deaths. Another 8,430 new tests were completed by Monday. The statewide testing total reached 920,116 with the most recent round of testing.
Lewis and Clark County, according to the state website, has 391 active cases out of 5,753 total reports. There have been 59 deaths in the county so far.
Lewis and Clark County Epidemiologist Dorota Carpenedo said the state dashboard provides a broad picture of the vaccination progress on a state level.
She said Lewis and Clark County fell somewhere in the middle of how counties are doing in terms of getting the vaccinations into the arms of residents.
“We’re not the worst and we’re not the best,” Carpenedo said.
For more information on Lewis and Clark County's vaccination plan, go to: https://www.helenamontanamaps.org/LCPHCovid19HUB/.
- Cascade with 28 (522 active)
- Lewis and Clark with 23 (391 active)
- Missoula with 23 (308 active)
- Flathead with 15 (651 active)
- Fergus with 13 (69 active)
- Lake with 13 (102 active)
- Yellowstone with 13 (929 active)
- Gallatin with 10 (344 active)
- Silver Bow with five (122 active)
- Jefferson with three (44 active)
- McCone with three (two active)
- Musselshell with three (15 active)
- Deer Lodge with two (55 active)
- Valley with two (16 active)
- Wheatland with two (two active)
- Carbon with one (18 active)
- Golden Valley with one (three active)
- Hill with one (19 active)
- Lincoln with one (94 active)
- Mineral with one (five active)
- Powell with one (15 active)
- Stillwater with one (nine active)
- Teton with one (21 active)