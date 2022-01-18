Montana Community Foundation has $450K in scholarships

The Montana Community Foundation has raised $450,000 this year for scholarships, an official with the organization said recently, and encouraged people in need of some financial help with their higher education to contact them.

Mary K. Rutherford, president and chief executive officer, told members of Hometown Helena, a citizens group, about the money on Thursday.

“Because of all of your generosity, this year we will be awarding about $450,000 in college and trade school and continuing education scholarships for students from Montana …” she said.

And she said “scholarship season is open” and said students should go to mtcf.org.

Rutherford said scholarships range from $1,000 to multi-year total scholarships of $40,000.

“If you know anyone looking for some financial aid as they continue their education ... go to our website and we are happy to help,” she said.

Anyone who has completed requirements for a high school degree or certificate and continuing an education at an accredited school can apply, Rutherford said.

Montana Community Foundation, founded in 1988, manages more than $150 million in assets and administers more than 1,400 philanthropic funds and planned gifts. It works with donors, charitable organizations, cities and towns in philanthropic and community development. MCF has reinvested more than $90 million in Montana through scholarships, grants and programs since its founding, officials said.

Foundations are tax-exempt public charities that guide philanthropy and focus on improving the quality of life in the areas they serve, Montana Community Foundation officials say on their website, adding there are more than 750 community foundations in the United States, including 76 in Montana.

Staff Writer Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021 or philip.drake@helenair.com.

