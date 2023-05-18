The Montana Club is having a fundraising gala on June 3.

The public is asked to join with helping to raise funds to care of the historic building at 24 W. 6th Ave.

There will be hors d’oeuvres, live music and a silent auction of art, memorabilia and special Helena gift packages.

Tickets are $150 for the gala plus two drinks, which starts at 5:30 p.m. Or $50 for the Rathskeller after-party which starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available at MontanaClub.coop. Purchasing club shares and gift cards are also available on the site.

The Rathskeller in the basement of the Montana Club is being placed on the sale block in the hopes of patching financial woes facing the downtown Helena landmark. The board hopes to find a private buyer who will continue to operate the bar.

It is believed the sale of the Rathskeller could produce $650,000 and allow the club to keep its sixth floor dining room and kitchen open.

Charles Robison, president of the Original Montana Club Cooperative Association's board, called the June 3 event "The last bash at the Rath."

He told members of Hometown Helena, a grassroots residents' group, on Thursday that funds would be used to help repair one of the club's two elevators and get it working again.

The Montana Club was founded in 1885 as local business people did not want outsiders to think of Helena as a mining camp. A seven-story building was built in 1893 at 24 W. 6th Ave.

Over the years members of the once-private club have included copper kings, millionaires and politicians who hosted such notables as Theodore Roosevelt and Mark Twain.

The club and its dining room are now open to the public. The menu is posted at https://montanaclub.coop/dinner-menu-1.

For more information, call 406-442-5980.