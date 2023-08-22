Shareholders of the Original Montana Club Cooperative Association voted late Tuesday to authorize its board to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in an effort to allow them to reorganize, negotiate with creditors and preserve the historic but financially strapped club in Helena’s downtown.

Members were told the filing allows the club to remain open.

It also will stay the ongoing lawsuit and allow payments over time, prevent a court-ordered liquidation, keep employees and allow for a thoughtful sale of assets as necessary.

The voice vote was unanimous among the nearly 40 people in the room, who also carried about 30 proxies from among 477 shareholders.

Board President Charles Robison said the Montana Club Cooperative had been sued by the Montana City Club Building Condominium Owners Association, who are the other owners of the Montana Club building at 24 W. 6th Ave., for nearly $500,000 in unpaid assessments and interest, which comes to about $700,000.

The condo association has asked a judge for a summary judgment against the cooperative. That decision is expected in October. In the meantime, the cooperative has put the Rathskeller bar in the basement up for sale in the hopes of raising nearly $600,000, a price tag that shareholders were told Tuesday night did not seem likely.

They were told there have been queries about the Rathskeller from across the country, but most were from local groups.

Cooperative members on Tuesday were presented with five options the club could take in the hopes of resolving its financial problems.

“We’re a plane looking for the right place to land,” Robison said.

Option 1 was allowing court-ordered liquidation to proceed.

Members were told this leads to the other building owners winning their sale and joining with developers to buy the club at a sheriff’s sale, then convert the building into condominiums.

“That is the destination we are headed toward now,” members were told in a memo. “That is the destination nearly all of us in the room want to avoid. That would be the end of the Montana Club.”

Robison described it as “a crash landing.”

A second option, which would preserve the club, would be to sell the Rathskeller bar in the building’s basement and the sixth floor, where a dining room is located.

The proceeds would be used to pay past-due assessments and build a full kitchen on the second floor. The cooperative would then operate the club on the second and third floors.

A third option would sell the club bar and restaurant to a new owner, but allow the cooperative to preserve the club and open it to the public under private ownership.

A fourth option is for the cooperative to collaborate with other building owners to sell the building to a new owner. The said this is similar to what was done with the Baxter hotel in Bozeman, the Hotel Finlen in Butte and Wilma Theater in Missoula.

A fifth option was to have shareholders pay a monthly ownership assessment.

If the 480 shareholders each paid $20 a month, that revenue would sustain building costs and financing to repay unpaid assessments.

Robison said the board did not have an option it preferred.

The bankruptcy discussion followed the presentation of the five options.

According to UScourts.gov, cases filed under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code are frequently referred to as a "reorganization" bankruptcy.

"Usually, the debtor remains 'in possession,' has the powers and duties of a trustee, may continue to operate its business, and may, with court approval, borrow new money. A plan of reorganization is proposed, creditors whose rights are affected may vote on the plan, and the plan may be confirmed by the court if it gets the required votes and satisfies certain legal requirements," the website states.

Bruce Spencer, who is on the condo association board, said shareholders to follow the bankruptcy plan.

“Bankruptcy will give you a little bit of control,” he said.

Tori Walker, cooperative association treasurer, said a lot of information was pushed on to shareholders Tuesday.

“At the end of the day, we can’t promise you we will save the Montana Club,” she said. “But in no way are we admitting defeat and giving up.”

“The Montana Club of 1885 doesn’t exist,” Walker said. “… We want to make sure this facility is open to the public and we'll do everything in our power to make that happen.”

This story will be updated.