Montana City's Eagle Ambulance quietly closes without warning

Montana City’s Eagle Ambulance is no longer serving Jefferson County as of Sept. 28, the chief of the Montana City Volunteer Fire Department said.

“When Eagle closed, we got no warning, so that morning we contacted St. Peter’s and said, 'We need help, now,'” Fire Chief Lyn Stimpson said. “I know it was a stress on their (St. Peter's) system to add a new coverage area with no advanced warning or ability to plan had to be a burden on their crews.”

One of the Eagle Ambulance employees who was laid off the morning off Sept. 28 contacted the volunteer fire department to let them know of the closure.

The reason for the closure is still unknown. The Eagle Ambulance website still lists the Montana City location as open and running, and the phone number listed still connects to dispatch after hours but no one picked up during the day. The email and Facebook page still work, but the company did not return a query for comment this week.

St. Peter’s Health is now covering the area full-time. Residents in Jefferson County should contact 911 in case of emergency.

“In response to Eagle Ambulance closing, St. Peter’s Health was quickly able to position an Advanced Life Support ambulance and crew in Montana City to respond to emergency calls made by North Jefferson County residents,” stated St. Peter’s Health. “While we have always provided mutual aid services in this area, it’s our hometown commitment to serve our neighbors in need and we intend to expand our coverage further very soon. We’re especially grateful for our relationship with Montana City Volunteer Fire Department who has allowed us to station our team at their facility until a more formal agreement is put in place.”

At the Montana City location, multiple employees worked 24/7 operating six fully-equipped ambulances. As of Thursday, these ambulances are still parked outside Eagle Ambulance in Montana City that is listed for sale by Century 21 for $1.4 million.

“St. Peter’s has been a training partner with us for many years. … We’re very lucky to have a service with first class equipment and staff who was able to step in," Stimpson, the fire chief for three years, said. "We have an emergency agreement to station an ambulance during peak hours at Fire Station 1 while they can make long-term plans. … We work very well with St. Peter’s. They’ve been the back-up for years when Eagle wasn’t available.”

Stimpson highlighted that he was very grateful for St. Peter’s help because he knows the extra work they had to put in and will have to put in to cover this additional area requiring more crews and equipment.