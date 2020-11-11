 Skip to main content
Montana City School closed until Nov. 30 due to COVID-19
Montana City School closed until Nov. 30 due to COVID-19

classroom
Stock

Montana City School announced this week that all students would begin remote learning on Nov. 10 due to several positive cases of COVID-19 associated with the school. 

According to a notification sent to parents, "multiple individuals" have recently been identified as being associated with positive COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County. The decision to move online was due to "the complexity of recent cases," a "shortage of human resources" and the recommendation of the Jefferson County Health Department.

"We are required to close for the two-week incubation period, which means we could return to in-person learning Tuesday, Nov. 24," reads the letter. However, this would put the school at having a single day of in-person classes before breaking for Thanksgiving on Wednesday, Nov. 26.

Due to this time frame, the Montana City administration opted instead to have students return to in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 30.

"Please know that our goal has been, and will always be, to keep students in school as much as possible," the letter reads.

The notice goes on to state that teachers sent home all required materials with students on Monday.

