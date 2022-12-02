Montana City fire department responding to structure fire

The Montana City Volunteer Fire Department reported Friday night that it was responding to a structure fire at 51 South Hills Road.

A department member said about 9:15 p.m. that mutual aid had been requested from the Helena Fire Department and Clancy and Jefferson City volunteer fire departments via first alarm. West Valley Fire Rescue reportedly had personnel on scene as well.

The fire was initially reported in the attic of a single-family home.

No further information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.