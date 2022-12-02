 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Montana City fire department responding to structure fire

  • 0
fire engine fire truck emergency stockimage

The Montana City Volunteer Fire Department reported Friday night that it was responding to a structure fire at 51 South Hills Road.

A department member said about 9:15 p.m. that mutual aid had been requested from the Helena Fire Department and Clancy and Jefferson City volunteer fire departments via first alarm. West Valley Fire Rescue reportedly had personnel on scene as well.

The fire was initially reported in the attic of a single-family home.

No further information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

0 Comments
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Behind the Headlines: Investigating the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News