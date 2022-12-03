Montana City-area fire causes $300K in damage

The Montana City Volunteer Fire Department was called to a structure fire Friday night in the South Hills area with flames coming out of the roof of a single-family one-story home, officials said.

Crews received the call about 8:25 p.m. All residents had evacuated by the time firefighters arrived, fire officials said.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation. Estimated damage to the home is $300,000, Montana City fire officials said.

Montana City had mutual aid assistance from Clancy, Jefferson City, East Helena, East Valley, Helena and West Valley fire departments.

There were no injuries, however a St. Peter’s Ambulance was staged nearby. The American Red Cross checked in to see if they could assist the family, fire officials said.