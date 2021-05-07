Montana celebrates Child Care Provider Appreciation Day

Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras visited the Florence Crittenton Preschool on Friday to honor child care providers statewide for supporting Montana’s working families and for their contributions to the state’s economy.

The visit by Juras, who was joined at the event by the Department of Public Health and Human Services, was part of a celebration of Child Care Provider Appreciation Day.

DPHHS Director Adam Meier said licensed and registered Montana child care businesses, including home-based and large centers, serve 16,000 children statewide. He said about 1,000 early childhood businesses across Montana employ 5,000 workers.

"COVID-19 has had a significant effect on the child care industry," he said in a news release. "However, to their credit, during the pandemic child care businesses quickly responded to the emergency needs of families while adapting their business models to assure safety of their staff, the children and families in their care.”

This included limits on the number of children allowed in classrooms, protecting vulnerable staff, increased personal protective equipment and cleaning practices. Drop off and pick up was revised to mitigate potential risk of the virus and food service was improved for safety.