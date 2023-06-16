Flowers from Visser Greenhouses in Manhattan are planted outside the state Capitol building Thursday in Helena. The tradition of planting a flower bed on the north lawn was started in 1970 by Montana's first lady Evelyn Anderson, according to General Services Administrator Steve Baiamonte. This year, they are using white and yellow marigolds to spell out "Montana 2023.”
Bridget Pack
Crew members helping to plant the annual flower bed at the Montana State Capitol.
Each year, the Capitol building in Montana adorns its front lawn with a vibrant array of flowers, with the goal being to enhance the structure's aesthetic appeal and creating a display for all to enjoy.
The flower bed has been a tradition for over 50 years. It was initiated by first lady Evelyn Anderson in 1970.
This year, 5,220 beautiful flowers have been planted. To ensure healthy growth yearly, the topsoil is removed and replaced with roughly 40 yards of fresh soil. Planning for this event begins in the fall, with the layout finalized by October and the landscaper bid approved.
Flowers from Visser Greenhouses in Manhattan are planted outside the state Capitol building Thursday in Helena. The tradition of planting a flower bed on the north lawn was started in 1970 by Montana's first lady Evelyn Anderson, according to General Services Administrator Steve Baiamonte. This year, they are using white and yellow marigolds to spell out "Montana 2023.”