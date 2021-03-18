Montana brewers debut Last Best Pale Ale on Saturday

Breweries across Montana on Saturday will be pouring their own take on the same beer, the Last Best Pale Ale.

Montana brewers, hops growers and maltsters have teamed up to produce a Montana craft beer made entirely with Montana-grown hops and malt to celebrate the Treasure State's brewery industry while raising money for the brewers’ state guild and scholarships for students in Montana State University’s Barley Breeding Program.

The Last Best Pale Ale was conceived this winter as a way to bring brewers together.

It is a collaboration of Montana Brewers Association members, but the recipe leaves room for interpretation and creativity. Brewers are using “C” hops from Crooked Yard Hops, Hopzoil from Glacier Hops Ranch, and pale and crystal malts provided by Farm Power Malt, Gallatin Valley Malt, Malteurop and Montana Craft Malt. Beyond those simple guidelines, brewers are free to put their own unique spin on it.

This beer brings together farmers, maltsters, hop growers and brewers to produce a uniquely Montana beer.