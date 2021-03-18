Montana brewers debut Last Best Pale Ale on Saturday

Breweries across Montana on Saturday will be pouring their own take on the same beer, the Last Best Pale Ale.
Montana brewers, hops growers and maltsters have teamed up to produce a Montana craft beer made entirely with Montana-grown hops and malt to celebrate the Treasure State's brewery industry while raising money for the brewers’ state guild and scholarships for students in Montana State University’s Barley Breeding Program.
The Last Best Pale Ale was conceived this winter as a way to bring brewers together.
It is a collaboration of Montana Brewers Association members, but the recipe leaves room for interpretation and creativity. Brewers are using “C” hops from Crooked Yard Hops, Hopzoil from Glacier Hops Ranch, and pale and crystal malts provided by Farm Power Malt, Gallatin Valley Malt, Malteurop and Montana Craft Malt. Beyond those simple guidelines, brewers are free to put their own unique spin on it.
This beer brings together farmers, maltsters, hop growers and brewers to produce a uniquely Montana beer.
“It has been a long, hard 12 months for all of us ... This project is a really cool way to do something collaboratively that is fun for us and the public. I think we can all agree that we need things like that right now,” Ethan Kohoutek, co-owner of Ten Mile Creek Brewing and president of the MBA, said in a news release.
Nineteen Montana breweries have brewed the Last Best Pale Ale in preparation for Saturday’s release. The beer can be found at participating breweries for pint, growler and crowler sales. A portion of each sale will go to support the Montana Brewers Association as well as scholarships for the MSU Barley Breeding Program.
The beer will be at:
- 2 Basset Brewery (White Sulphur Springs)
- Bitter Root Brewing (Hamilton)
- Blackfoot River Brewing Co. (Helena)
- Cabinet Mountain Brewing Co. (Libby)
- Copper Furrow Brewing (Helena)
- Draught Works (Missoula)
- GILD (Missoula) *on tap March 24
- Golden Triangle Brew Co. (Fort Benton) *coming soon
- Highlander Beer (Missoula) *coming soon
- Katabatic Brewing Co. (Livingston) *on tap March 27
- KettleHouse Brewing (Missoula)
- MAP Brewing Co. (Bozeman)
- Mighty Mo Brewing Co. (Great Falls)
- Missouri River Brewing (East Helena)
- Old Bull Brewing (Frenchtown) *on tap March 27
- Outlaw Brewing (Bozeman)
- Philipsburg Brewing Co. (Philipsburg)
- Ronan Cooperative Brewery (Ronan) *coming soon
- Ten Mile Creek Brewery (Helena)