Beer enthusiasts in Montana let the good times flow Saturday in Helena’s Memorial Park at the Montana Brewers Association’s Brewfest.

The Montana Brewers Association Summer Rendezvous Brewfest is a fundraising event that is part of a statewide tour that includes stops in Bozeman, Helena, and will end in Missoula in September.

“This was great, we had a really great turnout, and there was a little something for everyone,” said Bex Peppelman, general manager and head brewer at Mt. Ascension Brewing.

Ascension is participating in Brewfest for the first time this year, as they opened their doors one week after last year’s event.

“All the breweries know each other and help each other like a camaraderie,” said Peppelman. “We support each other; it’s a really great community here in Helena.”

Katjana Stutzer, the membership and events director, stated the event brought in nearly 1,000 people in Helena. She said this event aims to celebrate Montana brewers and the art of beer-making to promote and support craft beer in Montana. The event was to feature 88 beers from 23 Montana breweries.

Stutzer said the guild contributes to agriculture by promoting the use of locally grown barley in beer production. This year’s theme was “Rooted in Montana,” highlighting the connection between Montana’s brewers, the suppliers, the people who craft the beer and the local agriculture that produces the barley and hops for the brewers.

“Our businesses are rooted in Montana and its people,” Stutzer said. “It’s rooted in the place, people, and ingredients.”

Stutzer said the association is committed to promoting education, raising public awareness, and supporting its products, profession, and history. They also document their industry’s economic impact and legal responsibilities throughout Montana.

Montana Brewers Association was established in 2008, formerly the Montana State Brewers of 1997, as a statewide organization for breweries to promote producing and selling the freshest and highest quality Montana-made beers.

The Beerfest with continue in Missoula on Sept 29.