Montana Alternative Student Testing pilot program gets $3M grant

Funding for the Montana Alternative Student Testing (MAST) pilot program has been completed by a $2,967,259 Competitive Grant for State Assessments (CGSA) from the federal government, which was the total amount requested for the four-year pilot.

“I am very pleased that the federal government is agreeing with Montana’s innovative solution of linking learning and teaching in our state assessments,” said Montana's Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen. “This will allow Montana to get back to the basics of Math and Reading while focusing on student and teacher success.”

This grant along with private resources will provide funding for the following strategies in Montana schools: Stakeholder engagement, test design and deployment, report development and deployment, research and evaluation, professional development and stakeholder communication, said an official at the state Office of Public Instruction (OPI).

The U.S. Department of Education invited applicants to apply for the Competitive Grants for State Assessments (CGSA) program on Feb. 16, 2022. Only 11 states received the grant, including Montana, which applied for the Absolute Priority 2 of the CGSA. The awards totaled over $29 million, according to the U.S Department of Education.

"Congratulations to these new grantees on their innovative approaches to better understanding student achievement and growth,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “With more authentic, relevant, and engaging assessments, educators and school leaders have more tools to personalize instruction to meet students’ diverse needs; make critical, data-informed decisions that can positively affect student opportunities and outcomes; and communicate progress to parents and families. With this enhanced data and the resources from the American Rescue Plan, our school leaders have the resources to support students who need them the most, which is vital as our nation recovers from the pandemic. Ultimately, student assessment data should be focused on driving resources to students who need the most support, not on labeling schools and teachers especially while we are recovering from a pandemic.”

This program aims to improve the quality of assessment instruments and assessment systems in regard to measuring academic success and achievements for students in elementary and secondary school. These assessments will provide valuable information about post-pandemic learning gaps in students.

OPI officials stated that by looking at the development of comprehensive academic assessment instruments that highlight knowledge of standards and aligned competencies in a competency focused education model -- such as computer adaptive assessments, performance and technology rooted academic assessments, projects and extended performance task assessments -- students' academic achievements can be evaluated.

This new assessment model is a “Through-Year-Assessment” design, meaning that students will be evaluated by tests broken up over the course of the academic year and not just a single assessment at the end of the school year.

For the 2022-23 school year, MAST's “Through-Year-Assessment” will be piloted by OPI and New Meridian in grades five and seven in at least 30 school districts with a minimum of 3,200 students in these grades taking the testlets.

It will expand to grades four and six in 2023-24, and then grades three and eight in 2024-25. By the 2025-26 school year, MAST will be fully implemented in grades three through eight in Montana.

Because only two grades are receiving this assessment this year, OPI intends to continue using the “Smarter Balanced Summative Assessment” for the 2022-23 school year to ensure that the end-of-year state summative assessment is meeting federal requirements. This will continue until the “Through-Year-Assessment” can be used across all grades and students in Montana schools.

“A ‘Through-Year Assessment’ design benefits students, teachers, parents, and administrators by providing actionable data at the beginning of the school year and by providing a meaningful model of student growth over the academic school year,” according to OPI’s website.

For more information on MAST, visit opi.mt.gov.