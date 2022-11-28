Montana adoption ceremony celebrates the gift of family

The state of Montana oversees about 350 adoptions a year, with most being out of the public eye, said Nikki Grossberg, administrator with the Child and Family Services Division.

On Monday, several dozen people gathered in the rotunda of the state Capitol for the 24th annual Celebrate Adoption ceremony and to hear success stories despite struggles from two of those families who adopted.

“This month gives us an opportunity to thank those who made it happen,” said Charlie Brereton, director of the Department of Public Health and Human Services, which oversees adoptions.

Grossberg said working in child protection and other duties can be challenging, “but adoption is one of the best parts of the job.”

Gov. Greg Gianforte said adoptions provide children with the gift of a family and a loving, stable home.

“There is no greater gift,” he said, adding his office has proclaimed November as adoption month.

“Our hope is that this proclamation will encourage folks to consider adoption and to support families that chose to open their hearts and their homes to these children,” Gianforte said.

The governor's proposed budget would provide families with a $1,200 permanent tax credit for each child from ages zero to 5. He said the high cost of adoption can be an obstacle. And the budget has a proposal to make it easier to adopt, offering a $5,000 tax credit for children who are adopted.

“Every child deserves a loving home,” Gianforte said. “We should make it easier for that to happen.”

The observance included speeches from two families who worked with DPHHS on adoptions.

Joseph Dunn of Montana City stood at the podium with son Caelum, 14, and said the short answer as to why he adopted was his desire to be a parent.

He said the challenges of adoption are real and children are often cared for, but do not know if they are cared about.

Caelum is the second child Dunn has adopted, which was recently finalized.

He said they were fortunate to have a team of folks, social workers, therapists, attorneys and specialists, who helped make it happen.

He said they had a tremendous amount of support.

Caelum said his new family is teaching him how to be a good, effective member of his community.

Onawa Linden of Helena spoke of a family member who struggled with drugs and gave birth to a baby.

She said the family member had been raised in total chaos and had lived on the street.

Linden and her husband had three girls and had made several attempts over the years to help the family member, who showed up at their house pregnant before giving birth to a baby girl.

She said it was a Christmas Eve when she told her husband: “We have a baby and I am going to get her.”

Linden said she has had the child named Scarlett, now age 4, ever since Labor Day weekend in 2019.

“She is so spoiled it is unbelievable,” she said.

“I have learned so much through this process,” Linden said, adding she wanted people to show grace to people who cannot raise their kids.

The observance included two songs from St. Andrew’s Youth Choir, one of which was the song “Happy Adoption Day” by John McCutcheon:

“So here's to you, three cheers to you

Let's shout it, ‘Hip, hip, hip, hooray!’ For, out of a world so tattered and torn,

You came to our house on that wonderful morn

And all of a sudden this family was born

Oh, happy Adoption Day.”