The cumulative number of cases dropped from 457 on Monday to 456 on Tuesday because the state no longer counts a case reported in Fergus County.

That county's Disaster and Emergency Services said last week the case assigned to it was for a person who had been out of Montana for an extended period of time and has not returned to Montana.