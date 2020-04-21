Montana adds 4 new cases of COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Montana reached 437 cumulative cases of COVID-19, on Tuesday, with 273 people recovered and 14 actively hospitalized.

That's a gain of four new laboratory-confirmed cases since Monday. From Sunday to Monday, Montana reported gaining no new cases from 153 tests run at the state laboratory.

The lab processed 190 tests between Monday and Tuesday mornings. That number does not include tests run at private labs, but positives from private labs are generally reported within 24 hours.

On Monday, two more deaths were reported, bringing the statewide total to 12.

That includes a woman in her 80s in Toole County, where there are cases tied to an assisted living center. The county, which has 4,800 residents, has seen five of the state's deaths. There were 29 cumulative cases reported there Tuesday, and the county said Monday 15 people had recovered.