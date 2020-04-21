Montana adds 4 new cases of COVID-19; senators vote for additional relief bill

Bullock said more specifics on what a rollback will look like will be determined by the middle of this week and the situation will continue to be evaluated.

Montana's senior U.S. Sen. Jon Tester said he voted for the federal aid, which follows a previous $2 billion bill, in part because of improvements to the Paycheck Protection Program, whose funding was depleted in about two weeks.

Updates to the program also mean taverns, excluded from PPP initially, will be eligible for assistance.

“I'm supporting this bipartisan bill to get more resources to our small businesses and our brave nurses and doctors on the frontlines protecting our communities. We need to slow the spread of the virus while assisting the main street businesses that are the backbone of our economy," Tester said in a statement. "I’ll be holding the federal government accountable to ensure the resources we’ve provided today get swiftly to the folks that need them, and working to fix eligibility issues so more Montana small businesses can actually use the programs we’ve created for them.”

Montana U.S. Sen. Steve Daines said in a press call with reporters the bill includes $16 million for Montana to ramp up its testing capacity as it moves toward the phased-in lifting of some restrictions.