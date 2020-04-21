Montana adds 4 new cases of COVID-19; senators vote for additional relief bill

Montana added four new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, continuing a trend of lower case growth Gov. Steve Bullock said is one of the metrics needed to start lifting, after Friday, some of the regulations the state has been under.
At the federal level, the state's U.S. senators both voted for passage of the next round of aid in the form of a $484 billion bill that replenishes the Paycheck Protection Program and sends money to increase testing capacity to states, which in Montana's case will be about $16 million.
Also Tuesday, the state Department of Labor and Industry said starting Wednesday that those who are generally ineligible for unemployed payments, such as the self-employed, independent contractors, gig workers and others, can now file for payments.
The state reached 437 cumulative cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with 273 people recovered and 14 actively hospitalized.
Last Friday, Bullock laid out a rough plan of the phased-in lifting of some restrictions, such as a statewide stay-at-home order, after Friday and if the state continues seeing reduced daily case growth and meets several other metrics.
Bullock said more specifics on what a rollback will look like will be determined by the middle of this week and the situation will continue to be evaluated.
Montana's senior U.S. Sen. Jon Tester said he voted for the federal aid, which follows a previous $2 billion bill, in part because of improvements to the Paycheck Protection Program, whose funding was depleted in about two weeks.
Updates to the program also mean taverns, excluded from PPP initially, will be eligible for assistance.
“I'm supporting this bipartisan bill to get more resources to our small businesses and our brave nurses and doctors on the frontlines protecting our communities. We need to slow the spread of the virus while assisting the main street businesses that are the backbone of our economy," Tester said in a statement. "I’ll be holding the federal government accountable to ensure the resources we’ve provided today get swiftly to the folks that need them, and working to fix eligibility issues so more Montana small businesses can actually use the programs we’ve created for them.”
Montana U.S. Sen. Steve Daines said in a press call with reporters the bill includes $16 million for Montana to ramp up its testing capacity as it moves toward the phased-in lifting of some restrictions.
"This will enable Montana to scale up some lab capacity, to trace contacts, as well as (do) employer testing," Daines said on the call. "I think as we go forward and are looking to safely re-open Montana, Montanans want to ensure that they are safe and a very important part of that will be more widespread testing. … I don't think our testing has been sufficient. We need more tests. You think about our senior citizens, who are the most vulnerable in our society, we need to make sure that those who interact with senior citizen are either immune or COVID-19 negative. Testing is a really important part of that going forward."
The Associated Press reported Tuesday that the White House told governors their leadership is critical in testing for the coronavirus, providing a map showing that Montana, Oregon, Oklahoma and Maine are able to test fewer than 30 in 1,000 people a month, according to an email sent Monday by the White House coronavirus task force.
The email had slim details on what it counted as laboratory testing capacity in Montana and whether that accounted for only machines, such as those at the state lab and the 15 Abbott rapid-testing machines to which the state has access, or whether it also took into account supplies to collect samples and run tests. Bullock said last week the state asked for and the White House promised additional test kits for the Abbott machines, which now can only process about 40 tests a day with the supplies Montana can access.
On Tuesday, Bullock reiterated the importance of supplies to increase the capacity of the machines.
“All the machines in the world won’t make a difference if we can’t get the test kits and other supplies needed to run the tests," Bullock said.
Spokeswoman Marissa Perry added that Bullock has been encouraging health care providers to test anyone who is symptomatic.
"During this entire pandemic, the state lab has been able to perform tests on a quick turnaround, on every test it receives to the lab," Perry said. "As new technology comes out, which could allow for quicker testing at hospitals or clinics, we are working our best to ramp up this additional testing capacity. However, issues remain with securing the supplies to do the testing."
On Monday, Bullock said the state received 5,000 swabs from FEMA. Bullock has spoken before about the challenges of acquiring sufficient personal protective equipment and materials needed to both collect samples and process tests, either from the federal government or private suppliers.
Also on the supply front, the state received Monday from the private market 244,200 KN-95 masks, 110,000 surgical masks, 54,500 face shields and 55,000 gloves to be distributed around Montana.
Bullock on Tuesday also issued two additional directives related to health care capacity, both expanding on previous orders that opened up tele-health options and eased the way for medical professors from elsewhere to work in the state.
Under the first directive, providers can offer routine health services remotely and insurers must cover them the same as in-person services. It also expands platforms over which tele-health can be conducted, beyond video services.
The other directive makes it simpler for retired health care workers to work in a frontline medical capacity and speeds the registration for licensed out-of-state providers coming to Montana.
Meanwhile, the state Department of Labor and Industry said Tuesday that under the federal CARES Act, unemployment benefits were expanded and now some types of workers previously excluded can file claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance through the state.
By Tuesday, the state had seen more than 75,400 claims for unemployment from those typically eligible.
“Help is now on the way for many Montanans who previously were not eligible for regular UI benefits," said Commissioner Brenda Nordlund in a press release.
The department expects to start issuing payments to those approved within 10 days and payments can be paid retroactive to March 15.
People will be able to file at mtpua.mt.gov. The department had previously directed people who are self-employed to start a claim at MontanaWorks.gov, and those individuals will receive correspondence sending them to the new website.
People who are eligible for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance can also receive an additional $600 per week from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) stimulus payment.
The state will also set up a phone line for those without internet access to file claims or ask questions starting tomorrow, as well as an additional email address. More information is at dli.mt.gov/self-employed-contractors.
