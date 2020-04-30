Montana adds 2 new COVID-19 cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Montana added two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, continuing a flat trajectory of case growth as the state moves into the first phase of a gradual reopening.

The new cases are in Fergus County, that county's first, and Park County.

A press release from the Fergus County Disaster and Emergency Services on Thursday said the case there is for a county resident who has not been in the state for an extended period of time and will recover elsewhere before returning to Montana.

Statewide there have been 392 recoveries out of 453 total cases. The state also recently started tracking active cases in each county.

Toole County, where there is an outbreak associated with an assisted living center, has the most active cases in the state at nine, followed by Yellowstone County at eight.

Sixteen people have died in Montana.