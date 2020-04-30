Montana adds 2 new COVID-19 cases

Montana added two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, continuing a flat trajectory of case growth as the state moves into the first phase of a gradual reopening.
The new cases are in Fergus County, that county's first, and Park County.
A press release from the Fergus County Disaster and Emergency Services on Thursday said the case there is for a county resident who has not been in the state for an extended period of time and will recover elsewhere before returning to Montana.
Statewide there have been 392 recoveries out of 453 total cases. The state also recently started tracking active cases in each county.
Toole County, where there is an outbreak associated with an assisted living center, has the most active cases in the state at nine, followed by Yellowstone County at eight.
Sixteen people have died in Montana.
On Sunday, following the lifting of a month-long stay-at-home order, several churches around the state tested the waters of a gradual reopening, holding services with attendees spread out among pews or in some cases gathering outside.
On Monday, retail outlets in many parts of the state started to reopen with strict distancing measures in place. Some counties, however, are taking a more cautious approach than under the guidelines Gov. Steve Bullock laid out last week.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.