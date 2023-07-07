The textbook “Montana: A History of Our Home” has won the American Association for State and Local History’s Award of Excellence.

The award is part of the AASLH Leadership in History Awards, which is the most prestigious recognition for achievement in the preservation of state and local history. AASLH is a national nonprofit, providing leadership and resources to help the history community thrive and make the past more meaningful for all people, according to a news release from the Montana Historical Society.

“Montana: A History of Our Home” is a new fourth-grade curriculum, which includes a student textbook and a robust, activity-based teacher’s guide.

Martha Kohl, the Montana Historical Society's Outreach and Interpretation Program manager, wrote the textbook after receiving emails and telephone calls from elementary teachers asking if she knew of any Montana history curriculum that targeted fourth-grade students.

She said the historical society long had an active ‘hands-on history footlocker program’ that addresses various topics, it didn’t have anything comprehensive.

Kohl said the need for a textbook was clear, especially once the Montana Board of Education approved new social studies standards, requiring that all fourth-graders be able to explain how Montana has changed over time.

University of Montana education professor Matthew Schertz said the book “is the most significant Montana state history textbook ever written for elementary students.”

He said the curriculum “cultivates an experimental and creative spirit by design. Students are afforded the opportunity to study diaries, maps, advertisements, census records, paintings and pictures.”

The awards program started in 1945 to establish and encourage standards of excellence in the collection, preservation, and interpretation of state and local history throughout the United States.

Learn more at www.aaslh.org.