Mobile morgue remains on standby as COVID cases surge at St. Peter’s Health

A mobile morgue remains on standby but is not yet on site as St. Peter’s Health in Helena deals with an increase in deaths largely due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, hospital officials said Thursday.

“Our morgue, as is typical in a community hospital, is small. It can hold no more than four deceased patients depending on several factors,” a statement from the hospital says. “We always ensure appropriate accommodations for the deceased are met, and one way to meet those needs may include utilizing external resources like a mobile, temporary (refrigeration trailer) provided by our County partners.”

In a press conference Sept. 16, St. Peter's Health Chief Medical Officer and President of the Regional Medical Center Dr. Shelly Harkins said the hospital’s morgue was full just a few days earlier.

"On Sunday, I received a phone call from our administrator of the day, 'Our morgue is full. What do we do with the next body?'" Harkins said, recalling the conversation. "For the first time in this pandemic, we face the reality that we're going to have to bring in morgue support. And what that actually means is a (refrigeration trailer) in the parking lot."