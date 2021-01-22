Mobile clinics bring COVID-19 vaccines to vulnerable populations in Helena

“I think it’s great,” she said, adding she was happy they could provide the service. She said some of the residents did not have quick access to transportation and officials wanted to make it easier for them to get vaccinations.

Steeley said some people with certain socioeconomic factors are more at risk for COVID-19.

Lewis and Clark Public Health Communicable Disease Division Administrator Eric Merchant stopped by to see the progress.

"I think this is going really well," he said.

The shots were given the same day the state reported another 393 cases of the respiratory illness, bringing the total to 91,049. Of those reports, 4,850 cases remain active. There have been 1,104 deaths in Montana related to the coronavirus since it surfaced March 11.

In Lewis and Clark County, there were 33 new cases reported on the state website Friday. There have been 5,671 total cases, of which 382 remain active. There have been 50 deaths.

Lewis and Clark Public Health reported Friday that 3,800 people in the county have received the first dose of the vaccine. The U.S. Census Bureau said that as of 2019, the county had about 69,400 residents.